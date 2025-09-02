CleanCore Solutions announces $175 million private placement to establish official Dogecoin reserve

Par : PANews
2025/09/02 20:48
PANews reported on September 2nd that CleanCore Solutions (NYSE: ZONE) has completed a $175 million private placement, issuing 175,000,420 prepaid warrants. The funds will be used to establish an official Dogecoin reserve fund, backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge. Alex Spiro will serve as Chairman of the Board, with Timothy Stebbing and Marco Margiotta joining the board. DOGE will serve as the company's primary reserve asset, and the company will promote applications such as payments and asset tokenization. The company will also collaborate with 21Shares to explore ETFs and staking yields. Participating investors include Pantera, GSR, FalconX, and over 80 other institutions.

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

