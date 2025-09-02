CleanCore Solutions announces $175 million private placement to establish official Dogecoin reserve

PANews reported on September 2nd that CleanCore Solutions (NYSE: ZONE) has completed a $175 million private placement, issuing 175,000,420 prepaid warrants. The funds will be used to establish an official Dogecoin reserve fund, backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge. Alex Spiro will serve as Chairman of the Board, with Timothy Stebbing and Marco Margiotta joining the board. DOGE will serve as the company's primary reserve asset, and the company will promote applications such as payments and asset tokenization. The company will also collaborate with 21Shares to explore ETFs and staking yields. Participating investors include Pantera, GSR, FalconX, and over 80 other institutions.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.