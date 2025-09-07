CleanCore Unveils $175M Dogecoin Treasury Backed by Dogecoin Foundation

  • CleanCore launches $175M Dogecoin treasury with official foundation support.
  • Dogecoin Foundation dismisses token rumors, confirms treasury’s active status.
  • Treasury bridges traditional investors to Dogecoin’s global currency mission.

CleanCore has unveiled a $175,000,420 Dogecoin treasury, becoming the first company to secure official support from the Dogecoin Foundation for such a move. The machine industry company located in the U.S. affirmed that it had garnered funds in a private placement, selling 175,000,420 pre-funded warrants at one dollar each. The funds will see Dogecoin emerge as the company’s primary treasury reserve asset in addition to boosting working capital and corporate funds.


On September 4, the Dogecoin treasury was formally established after closing the private placement. This treasury is the only one recognized officially as a reserve with the support of both the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge, its commercial wing. The creation places CleanCore at the heart of corporate cryptocurrency implementation and also solidifies the rising importance of Dogecoin in mainstream finance.


Foundation clears confusion on new token claims.

After the treasury announcement, the Dogecoin Foundation issued a clarification to address confusion in the community. As the foundation expressed, other users wrongly understood the ticker of CleanCore, ZONE, to be the new token announcement. The foundation clarified that it does not release any new digital asset and that claims to the contrary are just scams.


The explanation also pointed out that the Dogecoin treasury was created to attract traditional investors to Dogecoin. It offers another avenue to help legitimize the use of cryptocurrency as an alternative way of payment globally and guard the community against fake news. The foundation confirmed that the project is based solely on Dogecoin and is not launching more tokens.


Moreover, the collaboration indicates the tightening of the relationships between the corporate framework and the cryptocurrency industry. The treasury at CleanCore has become both a symbolic and practical testament to believing in Dogecoin’s long-term potential. With the support of the Dogecoin Foundation, the initiative has become legitimate, which can be a catalyst to encourage more investors.


Conclusion

CleanCore’s Dogecoin treasury now stands as the only officially supported reserve of its kind. Backed by the Dogecoin Foundation, the move cements the cryptocurrency’s role in corporate finance and expands its reach as a global asset.


