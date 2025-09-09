Cleaning Company Shocks Wall Street With $68M Dogecoin Bet

Altcoins

A cleaning and disinfection company may not sound like the next big crypto whale, but CleanCore Solutions Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) has just stunned markets by declaring itself all-in on Dogecoin.

The firm disclosed it had quietly secured 285 million DOGE — nearly $68 million worth — and intends to scale that position up to one billion coins within 30 days.

That decision instantly pushed CleanCore to the top of the corporate leaderboard for Dogecoin reserves, eclipsing other treasury experiments that typically center on Bitcoin.

What makes the move even more notable is the dual role of Marco Margiotta, who oversees both CleanCore’s treasury operations and the House of Doge initiative. He framed the purchase as part of a wider plan to position Dogecoin not as a meme token but as an emerging digital asset with utility.

Whale Activity Adds Fuel

The company’s aggressive strategy coincides with heavy buying from Dogecoin whales. Blockchain trackers logged over 240 million DOGE scooped up in just one day, suggesting broader institutional interest is building.

Some of that momentum is clearly tied to Elon Musk’s continued endorsement of Dogecoin, which remains a powerful catalyst in shaping market psychology.

Wall Street Eyes DOGE ETFs

Another factor stoking demand is the wave of ETF filings tied to Dogecoin. Asset managers such as Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, REX Shares, and Osprey Funds have all put in requests with the U.S. SEC for spot products.

While approval is far from guaranteed, the applications alone are seen as a milestone, signaling that DOGE is pushing deeper into traditional finance.

