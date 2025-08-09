CleanSpark confronts $185m tariff risk amid heightened US scrutiny of mining gear

CleanSpark is pushing back against U.S. Customs’ claim that it owes $185 million in retroactive tariffs for allegedly importing Chinese-made Bitcoin miners in 2024. The dispute comes amid the company’s record-breaking earnings.

Summary CleanSpark faces a potential $185 million tariff dispute from U.S. Customs over alleged Chinese origin of Bitcoin miners imported in 2024.

The dispute comes as CleanSpark reports record Q3 2025 earnings, with $257.4 million net income and 91% revenue growth.

Similar scrutiny affects fellow miner IREN, highlighting broader U.S. customs enforcement on crypto mining hardware imports.

According to an August 8 report from TheMinerMag, U.S. Customs and Border Protection began invoicing CleanSpark in late May 2025, demanding payment for what it claims were improperly declared imports of Bitmain Antminers between April and June 2024.

The report said CBP asserts the machines originated in China, making them subject to steep punitive tariffs under ongoing U.S. trade restrictions. CleanSpark, however, insists its suppliers provided documentation certifying the miners were manufactured outside China, a claim the company says it will “vigorously” defend.

A $185m question of origin and CleanSpark’s high-stakes defense

According to the report, If U.S. Customs and Border Protection prevails in its claim, CleanSpark could face a staggering $185 million in retroactive tariffs. The fine could represent nearly 70% of the company’s record Q3 2025 net income, not including additional statutory interest.

The agency’s invoices target all Bitmain Antminers imported between April and June 2024, a period when CleanSpark’s fleet consisted exclusively of these machines. While the company hasn’t set aside reserves for the potential liability, citing low probability of payment per its June 30 filings, the sum would represent one of the largest known tariff enforcements in crypto mining history.

CleanSpark’s defense hinges on two pillars: purchase agreements specifying non-Chinese origins, and supplier-provided documentation it claims validates compliance. “The allegation is without merit,” the company stated in its SEC filing, suggesting CBP’s assessment contradicts both paper trails and contractual warranties.

A Pattern emerges

CleanSpark isn’t navigating this challenge alone. IREN, another publicly traded miner, disclosed a $100 million CBP dispute in early 2025 over similar allegations regarding imports from April 2024 through February 2025. Both cases center on Bitmain hardware, though neither company has accused the manufacturer of misrepresentation.

The overlapping timelines and growing liabilities suggest a broader, more aggressive U.S. customs crackdown targeting the origin declarations of cryptocurrency mining equipment. This enforcement push adds a layer of complexity to the operational risks miners must manage beyond market forces, implicating supply chain transparency as a critical factor in the industry’s future.

Record profits meet regulatory headwinds

The tariff dispute lands as CleanSpark celebrates its most profitable quarter. On August 7, the company reported a $257.4 million net income, 91% revenue growth year-over-year, and a Bitcoin treasury now worth over $1 billion.

CEO Zach Bradford emphasized the results were achieved “without raising capital through equity offerings since November 2024,” a subtle nod to the company’s ability to weather financial shocks.

With $933.3 million in working capital, CleanSpark could absorb the potential $185 million hit, but not without sacrificing strategic initiatives like its newly launched derivatives strategy or planned hashrate expansion.