CleanSpark raises $100M via Two Prime Bitcoin-backed loan, expanding total collateralized lending to $400M. Funding to support Bitcoin mining hashrate, high-performance computing, and digital asset strategies. Shares dip 1.1% as company leverages loans to grow operations while maintaining digital asset exposure. Bitcoin miner CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) announced Thursday that it has established a $100 million […] The post CleanSpark secures $100M Bitcoin-backed credit facility appeared first on CoinJournal.CleanSpark raises $100M via Two Prime Bitcoin-backed loan, expanding total collateralized lending to $400M. Funding to support Bitcoin mining hashrate, high-performance computing, and digital asset strategies. Shares dip 1.1% as company leverages loans to grow operations while maintaining digital asset exposure. Bitcoin miner CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) announced Thursday that it has established a $100 million […] The post CleanSpark secures $100M Bitcoin-backed credit facility appeared first on CoinJournal.

CleanSpark secures $100M Bitcoin-backed credit facility

Par : Coin Journal
2025/09/26 01:20
Octavia
VIA$0.0149-1.97%
1
1$0.010132-37.63%
Triathon
GROW$0.0262-11.18%
  • CleanSpark raises $100M via Two Prime Bitcoin-backed loan, expanding total collateralized lending to $400M.
  • Funding to support Bitcoin mining hashrate, high-performance computing, and digital asset strategies.
  • Shares dip 1.1% as company leverages loans to grow operations while maintaining digital asset exposure.

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) announced Thursday that it has established a $100 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility with Two Prime to support its ongoing growth initiatives.

The move comes shortly after the company expanded its existing Bitcoin-backed credit line with Coinbase Prime by another $100 million, bringing CleanSpark’s total collateralized lending facilities to $400 million.

Financing to support mining and high-performance computing

According to a company statement, the new credit facility with Two Prime will be used to deploy additional Bitcoin mining hashrate, invest in high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities, and fund the company’s evolving Digital Asset Management strategies.

CleanSpark CEO Matt Schultz said the financing enables the company to “maximize current megawatts in our portfolio, accelerate potential development of high-performance compute campuses, and further invest in our digital asset management strategies.”

He added that the funding will support CleanSpark’s continued evolution across all business segments, highlighting the firm’s focus on both mining operations and broader digital asset initiatives.

CleanSpark’s mining operations and financial position

CleanSpark operates multiple data centers across the United States, strategically positioned in regions with favorable electricity pricing.

The miner reached 50 exahashes per second (EH/s) of operational hashrate as of June, according to its most recent earnings report.

By the end of the second quarter, CleanSpark’s Bitcoin treasury was valued at over $1 billion, reflecting the company’s significant position in digital assets.

The company’s approach combines strategic location selection, energy cost management, and a growing portfolio of high-performance computing capabilities.

The additional capital from the Two Prime facility provides further flexibility to expand mining capacity while continuing to explore opportunities in digital asset management.

Market reaction and strategic implications

Despite the announcement, CleanSpark’s shares were down 1.11% to $14.29 on Thursday.

The stock’s modest decline may reflect broader market dynamics in cryptocurrency and mining equities rather than investor concerns about the credit facility itself.

CleanSpark’s financing strategy underscores the growing trend among Bitcoin miners to leverage collateralized credit facilities backed by their Bitcoin holdings.

By accessing liquidity without selling assets, the company can continue expanding operations while maintaining exposure to its digital assets.

The firm’s dual focus on Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing highlights an evolving business model within the crypto sector.

CleanSpark’s ongoing investment in HPC campuses and digital asset management capabilities signals an ambition to diversify revenue streams beyond traditional mining, positioning the company to capture potential growth opportunities as the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets mature.

With a strengthened balance sheet and expanded access to capital, CleanSpark appears well-positioned to scale its operations, invest in technology infrastructure, and maintain its competitive standing in the US Bitcoin mining sector.

The recent credit facility agreements reflect a broader industry pattern where miners increasingly leverage financial instruments to accelerate growth while retaining core digital assets.

The post CleanSpark secures $100M Bitcoin-backed credit facility appeared first on CoinJournal.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07793-8.04%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000505-12.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1144-10.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002192-8.32%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Partager
What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Hey crypto enthusiasts, have you ever thought about purchasing an NFT? Do you know one thing? NFT offers various benefits to users, and its use cases are long and wide-ranging. Applications for NFTs exist in distinct fields such as real estate, domain names, music, and visual arts. Despite the bright future of NFTs, it is ... Read more The post What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004342-0.61%
Everscale
EVER$0.01614-5.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.05971-6.99%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 02:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Ripple’s XRP ETF Countdown: Could This Be the Spark for a $5–$7 Surge?

SharpLink Partners with Superstate to Launch Tokenized SBET on Ethereum