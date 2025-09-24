The post CleanSpark Secures $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark rallied 5% in after-hours trading after announcing on Monday that it had secured a $100M financing deal with institutional investor-focused Coinbase Prime. The deal sees CleanSpark secure further credit from Coinbase Prime by using a portion of its 13,000 total Bitcoin (BTC) holdings as collateral. It will utilize the capital to scale up its Bitcoin mining ventures, high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities and energy portfolio.  CleanSpark (CLSK) shares closed Sept. 22 at $13.74, and the price has since gained around 5% to hit $14.44 in after-hours trading following the announcement. CleanSpark gained over 5% in after-hours trading. Source: Google Finance CleanSpark scaling up both Bitcoin mining and computing A host of major Bitcoin mining firms have announced their pivot to AI over the past few years. When asked how much of a focus CleanSpark is putting into scaling its HPC and energy-focused ventures in comparison to Bitcoin mining, CleanSpark chief business officer Harry Sudock told Cointelegraph that the company isn’t necessarily looking at things in that kind of way.  “We’re not really thinking about it in terms of a ratio across the portfolio. What we’re really looking to do is maximize the value of every asset. And so that’s going to start with a comprehensive review of every power contract plot of land and energy relationship that we have contracted today,” he said.  Sudock emphasized that versatility was important for CleanSpark, arguing that this would be the best and most sustainable way for the company to move forward and compete over the coming years.  “There are portions of our power pipeline that might not be a good fit for Bitcoin mining, but would be a phenomenal fit for high-performance computing. As we get both capabilities well within our skill set, we’re going to be able to have… The post CleanSpark Secures $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark rallied 5% in after-hours trading after announcing on Monday that it had secured a $100M financing deal with institutional investor-focused Coinbase Prime. The deal sees CleanSpark secure further credit from Coinbase Prime by using a portion of its 13,000 total Bitcoin (BTC) holdings as collateral. It will utilize the capital to scale up its Bitcoin mining ventures, high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities and energy portfolio.  CleanSpark (CLSK) shares closed Sept. 22 at $13.74, and the price has since gained around 5% to hit $14.44 in after-hours trading following the announcement. CleanSpark gained over 5% in after-hours trading. Source: Google Finance CleanSpark scaling up both Bitcoin mining and computing A host of major Bitcoin mining firms have announced their pivot to AI over the past few years. When asked how much of a focus CleanSpark is putting into scaling its HPC and energy-focused ventures in comparison to Bitcoin mining, CleanSpark chief business officer Harry Sudock told Cointelegraph that the company isn’t necessarily looking at things in that kind of way.  “We’re not really thinking about it in terms of a ratio across the portfolio. What we’re really looking to do is maximize the value of every asset. And so that’s going to start with a comprehensive review of every power contract plot of land and energy relationship that we have contracted today,” he said.  Sudock emphasized that versatility was important for CleanSpark, arguing that this would be the best and most sustainable way for the company to move forward and compete over the coming years.  “There are portions of our power pipeline that might not be a good fit for Bitcoin mining, but would be a phenomenal fit for high-performance computing. As we get both capabilities well within our skill set, we’re going to be able to have…

CleanSpark Secures $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 01:07
Threshold
T$0.01549+1.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,667.82-0.42%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07236+12.08%
GET
GET$0.005672-5.35%
KIND
KIND$0.002384-25.73%

Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark rallied 5% in after-hours trading after announcing on Monday that it had secured a $100M financing deal with institutional investor-focused Coinbase Prime.

The deal sees CleanSpark secure further credit from Coinbase Prime by using a portion of its 13,000 total Bitcoin (BTC) holdings as collateral. It will utilize the capital to scale up its Bitcoin mining ventures, high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities and energy portfolio. 

CleanSpark (CLSK) shares closed Sept. 22 at $13.74, and the price has since gained around 5% to hit $14.44 in after-hours trading following the announcement.

CleanSpark gained over 5% in after-hours trading. Source: Google Finance

CleanSpark scaling up both Bitcoin mining and computing

A host of major Bitcoin mining firms have announced their pivot to AI over the past few years.

When asked how much of a focus CleanSpark is putting into scaling its HPC and energy-focused ventures in comparison to Bitcoin mining, CleanSpark chief business officer Harry Sudock told Cointelegraph that the company isn’t necessarily looking at things in that kind of way. 

“We’re not really thinking about it in terms of a ratio across the portfolio. What we’re really looking to do is maximize the value of every asset. And so that’s going to start with a comprehensive review of every power contract plot of land and energy relationship that we have contracted today,” he said. 

Sudock emphasized that versatility was important for CleanSpark, arguing that this would be the best and most sustainable way for the company to move forward and compete over the coming years. 

“There are portions of our power pipeline that might not be a good fit for Bitcoin mining, but would be a phenomenal fit for high-performance computing. As we get both capabilities well within our skill set, we’re going to be able to have a much larger power portfolio growth opportunity than we would with one capability or the other.”

“Versatility leads to opportunity maximization,” Sudock added. 

CleanSpark rolls on with Bitcoin-backed loans

To date, CleanSpark has snagged roughly $300 million worth of BTC-backed financing from Coinbase Prime as part of its strategic partnership with the company. 

Sudock said the company is currently focused on squeezing all the juice out of its Bitcoin to provide investor value and scale up operations.

“We’re holding nearly 13,000 Bitcoin on the balance sheet. And we want to make that Bitcoin go to work for us and for our shareholders,” He said.

However, Sudock also stressed that the company is only doing this with a set portion of its BTC holdings, not the whole stash. 

Related: Bitcoin traders target downside liquidity after key price supports crumble: Is $107K next?

The company’s latest push is fresh off the back of its strongest quarter to date, after posting a company record $198.6 million in revenue for the third quarter.  

The increase in revenue came amid the company mining a total of 657 BTC in August, marking a 37.5% increase compared to the same month in 2024. 

Magazine: 7 reasons why Bitcoin mining is a terrible business idea

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/cleanspark-scaling-up-bitcoin-mining-computing-100m-loan?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$214.42-1.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,845.16-0.20%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.375+1.35%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004504+3.70%
XRP
XRP$2.8495+0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.13441+0.83%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Partager
25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

The CfC St. Moritz digital asset conference has reached a big move with the announcement of the decision to provide the company with 25% of its treasury assets in the form of Bitcoin. This decision will allow the conference to become financially independent in the long term and is in accordance with the emerging trend […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1162+2.55%
FORM
FORM$1.1109-7.33%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12802+5.21%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/24 02:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership

Bitcoin Profit-Taking: Crucial Signals Unveil Late-Stage Bull Market