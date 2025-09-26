The new $100 million facility with Two Prime boosts CleanSpark’s total borrowing capacity to $400 million, fueling data center and hashrate expansion plans. Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark secured its second $100 million credit line this week without issuing new shares, highlighting the growing role of digital assets as collateral in mainstream finance.The latest facility, disclosed Thursday, was arranged with Two Prime, an institutional Bitcoin (BTC) yield platform, and is backed entirely by CleanSpark’s Bitcoin treasury. With this agreement, CleanSpark’s total collateralized lending capacity is now $400 million.The non-dilutive nature of the financing is particularly notable. Public companies often raise growth capital through equity offerings, which can dilute existing shareholders’ stakes. By using its nearly 13,000 BTC holdings as collateral instead, CleanSpark gains access to liquidity while preserving shareholder value.Read more The new $100 million facility with Two Prime boosts CleanSpark’s total borrowing capacity to $400 million, fueling data center and hashrate expansion plans. Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark secured its second $100 million credit line this week without issuing new shares, highlighting the growing role of digital assets as collateral in mainstream finance.The latest facility, disclosed Thursday, was arranged with Two Prime, an institutional Bitcoin (BTC) yield platform, and is backed entirely by CleanSpark’s Bitcoin treasury. With this agreement, CleanSpark’s total collateralized lending capacity is now $400 million.The non-dilutive nature of the financing is particularly notable. Public companies often raise growth capital through equity offerings, which can dilute existing shareholders’ stakes. By using its nearly 13,000 BTC holdings as collateral instead, CleanSpark gains access to liquidity while preserving shareholder value.Read more

CleanSpark secures second BTC-backed credit line this week without share dilution

2025/09/26 00:30
The new $100 million facility with Two Prime boosts CleanSpark’s total borrowing capacity to $400 million, fueling data center and hashrate expansion plans.

Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark secured its second $100 million credit line this week without issuing new shares, highlighting the growing role of digital assets as collateral in mainstream finance.

The latest facility, disclosed Thursday, was arranged with Two Prime, an institutional Bitcoin (BTC) yield platform, and is backed entirely by CleanSpark’s Bitcoin treasury. With this agreement, CleanSpark’s total collateralized lending capacity is now $400 million.

The non-dilutive nature of the financing is particularly notable. Public companies often raise growth capital through equity offerings, which can dilute existing shareholders’ stakes. By using its nearly 13,000 BTC holdings as collateral instead, CleanSpark gains access to liquidity while preserving shareholder value.

