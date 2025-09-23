CleanSpark Shares Rise After Getting $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit From Coinbase Prime

Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark (CLSK) has secured a new $100 million credit facility with Coinbase Prime, giving it access to fresh capital without selling its bitcoin holdings or raising equity.The shares rose nearly 6% in post-market trading, after the announcement on Monday. The mining company will use the proceeds for strategic capital expenditures, including expanding CleanSpark’s energy portfolio, scaling its bitcoin mining operations, and investing in high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities, the company said in a press release. Rather than selling bitcoin to raise cash or selling additional shares of the firm—a move that can dilute the current shareholders—CleanSpark is using the asset as collateral to keep growing while holding on to what it mines. "Delivering accretive growth using non-dilutive financing is at the core of CleanSpark's capital strategy," said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, CleanSpark's CFO. "Our 'Infrastructure First' strategy has been proven historically and will further enhance shareholder value as we expand into more diversified compute opportunities."The new raise comes after recent leadership changes hinted at the miner going beyond just mining bitcoin and diversifying into other revenue opportunities. The focus on HPC isn't surprising, as more and more bitcoin miners are pivoting into hosting machines that cater to HPC and artificial intelligence computing, which requires a tremendous amount of energy, in their data centers. Read more: GPU Gold Rush: Why Bitcoin Miners Are Powering AI’s ExpansionBitcoin mining company CleanSpark (CLSK) has secured a new $100 million credit facility with Coinbase Prime, giving it access to fresh capital without selling its bitcoin holdings or raising equity.The shares rose nearly 6% in post-market trading, after the announcement on Monday. The mining company will use the proceeds for strategic capital expenditures, including expanding CleanSpark’s energy portfolio, scaling its bitcoin mining operations, and investing in high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities, the company said in a press release. Rather than selling bitcoin to raise cash or selling additional shares of the firm—a move that can dilute the current shareholders—CleanSpark is using the asset as collateral to keep growing while holding on to what it mines. "Delivering accretive growth using non-dilutive financing is at the core of CleanSpark's capital strategy," said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, CleanSpark's CFO. "Our 'Infrastructure First' strategy has been proven historically and will further enhance shareholder value as we expand into more diversified compute opportunities."The new raise comes after recent leadership changes hinted at the miner going beyond just mining bitcoin and diversifying into other revenue opportunities. The focus on HPC isn't surprising, as more and more bitcoin miners are pivoting into hosting machines that cater to HPC and artificial intelligence computing, which requires a tremendous amount of energy, in their data centers. Read more: GPU Gold Rush: Why Bitcoin Miners Are Powering AI’s Expansion

CleanSpark Shares Rise After Getting $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit From Coinbase Prime

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/23 06:04
Threshold
T$0.01538-4.88%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067-0.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08544-3.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1133-14.93%
NodeAI
GPU$0.1604-6.63%

Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark (CLSK) has secured a new $100 million credit facility with Coinbase Prime, giving it access to fresh capital without selling its bitcoin holdings or raising equity.

The shares rose nearly 6% in post-market trading, after the announcement on Monday.

The mining company will use the proceeds for strategic capital expenditures, including expanding CleanSpark’s energy portfolio, scaling its bitcoin mining operations, and investing in high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities, the company said in a press release.

Rather than selling bitcoin to raise cash or selling additional shares of the firm—a move that can dilute the current shareholders—CleanSpark is using the asset as collateral to keep growing while holding on to what it mines.

"Delivering accretive growth using non-dilutive financing is at the core of CleanSpark's capital strategy," said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, CleanSpark's CFO. "Our 'Infrastructure First' strategy has been proven historically and will further enhance shareholder value as we expand into more diversified compute opportunities."

The new raise comes after recent leadership changes hinted at the miner going beyond just mining bitcoin and diversifying into other revenue opportunities. The focus on HPC isn't surprising, as more and more bitcoin miners are pivoting into hosting machines that cater to HPC and artificial intelligence computing, which requires a tremendous amount of energy, in their data centers.

Read more: GPU Gold Rush: Why Bitcoin Miners Are Powering AI’s Expansion

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.1134-15.11%
Particl
PART$0.1969-3.10%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Partager
Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4636-8.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-7.24%
MetYa
MET$0.234-1.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Partager
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01539-4.94%
READY
READY$0.01476+15.13%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.5-7.16%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22