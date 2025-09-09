Cleveland Guardians Deserve Closure Regarding Gambling Allegations

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 18: Emmanuel Clase #48 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates the team’s 8-6 win over the Athletics at Progressive Field on July 18, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians are still waiting for results of a Major League Baseball investigation into potential gambling violations by two Cleveland pitchers.

Major League Baseball Rule 21 prohibits anyone connected to the game-including players, umpires, and staff-from gambling on any baseball or softball game, regardless of the level.

Betting on other sports is permitted if legal and not using inside information.

Of particular interest is the following clause in Rule 21:

(“2) Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible.”

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: Luis L. Ortiz #45 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on from the dugout during the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 22, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Getty Images

Paid Leave:

On July 3, 2025, Guardians right-handed starter, Luis Ortiz was flagged by betting integrity firm IC360 for allegedly throwing a pair of pitches that received an unusual amount of gambling activity.

Major League Baseball placed Ortiz on “non-disciplinary paid leave” through July 17, which was the conclusion of the All Star break.

The investigation involves “prop” bets-or bets on certain pitches Ortiz may have thrown to intentionally skew a betting proposition in his favor.

The length of the paid leave was negotiated between the MLB Players Association and Major League Baseball.

On July 18, MLB extended the Ortiz leave until August 31. Again, the MLB Players Association, and Major League Baseball agreed to extend the paid leave.

The gambling investigations were broadened between July 3 and August 31.

On July 28, Guardians All Star closer, Emmanuel Clase was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave by Major League Baseball for his alleged involvement in sports betting.

Clase joined Ortiz as two Guardians pitchers being investigated for gambling violations in Major League Baseball.

Again, the allegations are said to center around “prop” betting.

It must be stated these are alleged allegations, and bets.

Ortiz and Clase still await a resolution to the investigation.

So do the Cleveland Guardians, and their fans.

It’s no secret that the Guardians have suffered in the won-lost column since the “paid leave” for both Ortiz and Clase.

But especially Clase.

Clase was an All Star in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

In those three years, he saved 42, 44, and 47 games. A remarkable accomplishment.

Since Clase’s departure, the team is searching for a closer.

Right-hander Cade Smith was the likely candidate to close games.

Successful as a top set-up reliever for Clase the past two seasons, Smith has struggled mightily in his closing opportunities.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JUNE 27: Luis L. Ortiz #45 of the Cleveland Guardians walks off the field during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field on June 27, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Paid Leave Extended:

On August 31, 2025, Major League Baseball extended the non-disciplinary paid leave for Ortiz and Clase “until further notice.”

Seriously?

The season is already ruined for both Ortiz, Clase, and quite possibly the Guardians, and their fans.

Where there’s smoke, there might be fire. Right.

Obviously Major League Baseball and their investigators must have evidence to pursue their gambling investigations into Ortiz and Clase.

If not, why disrupt and potentially permanently alter the careers, the livelihood, the reputations and the futures of two major league pitchers, their families, their team, and their fans?

Isn’t almost two months of investigation enough to find cause or dismiss the matter?

If two months isn’t enough time, how long will it take to reach a conclusion on these two investigations? Can it go in indefinitely?

What happens if Major League Baseball finds there was no wrongdoing on the part of Ortiz and Clase? Oops. Do they apologize, and call it a day?

If Ortiz and Clase are not found responsible for betting on baseball, how does Major League Baseball repair the damage?

If found responsible for gambling, Major League Baseball could ban both pitchers for a limited time, or for life.

There is precedent for a Major League Baseball ban for life.

In June 2024, San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was banned for life for betting on baseball games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates, his team at the time of the investigation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Emmanuel Clase #48 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on June 17, 2025 in San Francisco, California. The Guardians won the game 3-2. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ohio Casino Control Commission Now Involved:

The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) is now involved in the investigation of Ortiz and Clase.

OCCC has begun its own investigation into the alleged gambling violations, and is working in concert with Major League Baseball.

The Commission has the ability to ban the players for a year, or for a lifetime. In addition, if found guilty of the alleged gambling, they could also press legal charges.

Make A Decision-Please.

Either Ortiz and/or Clase did or did not bet on baseball games.

Either they did or did not influence betting decisions based upon how they threw pitches in games.

If it is this difficult to prove Ortiz and Clase bet on baseball, is it fair to let them wait indefinitely for a decision on their fate?

This Major League Baseball investigation into alleged gambling violations by Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase has gone on far too long.