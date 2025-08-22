Cleverlee financial product breaks stereotypes about crypto in traditional business

Cleverlee, a newly launched crypto fintech company, introduces a platform designed for assisting business owners and their employees with funds management. It provides a unified environment for crypto processing, on-ramps and off-ramps converting, managing wallets, issuing virtual cards, tokenizing assets, and corporate support. With a focus on operational efficiency and clear conditions, Cleverlee opens up opportunities for businesses to start a new financial chapter that previously seemed off-limits.

Financial Infrastructure for Enterprises  

Cleverlee combines multiple financial services into one ecosystem:  

  • Crypto Processing - accept a range of cryptocurrencies with customizable routing and reporting.

  • Wallets - store corporate and client accounts safely.

  • Exchange - convert between crypto and fiat without friction.

  • Virtual Cards - issue cards for online transactions and corporate needs of your team.

  • POS Terminals - accept payments crypto in-store.

  • Tokenization - launch and manage crypto and real-world asset projects with dedicated services.

  • Consulting & Concierge - access full guidance and individual assistance.

Industries and Market Reach  

“We remove unnecessary complexity with in-house technology, clear pricing, and direct support. Compliance and adjustable limits are built in from the beginning, allowing young companies to grow smoothly and big ones to explore alternative approaches without compromising,” added Alexei Mironov, CISO of Cleverlee.

Cleverlee has relevant expertise in online payments, startups, luxury goods, real estate, hospitality, and retail segments. The background allows both high-volume and growing companies to incorporate cryptocurrency into their financial operations.

Performance and Adoption  

The platform has already been tested by early-access clients, showing promising figures:

  • 1000+ transactions monthly

  • €2–3 million processed daily

  • 100 active corporate clients  

  • Presence in over 16 countries, including Estonia, Cyprus, Hong Kong, and the UAE  

  • Сross-industry insights from over 10 sectors

  • A team with extensive experience in banking, fintech, IT, and crypto  

About Cleverlee  

Cleverlee is a crypto fintech provider made to turn on-chain transactions into useful tools for business growth. Built by professionals from banking, fintech, IT, and blockchain, Cleverlee combines innovation with reliability to serve startups, mid-risk and low-risk sectors, and large enterprises. Its mission emphasizes clarity, care, and code, showing a commitment to compliant, organized, and accessible blockchain infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

