Cloudburst Raises $7M Series A to Scale Off-Chain Crypto Intelligence Platform

Cloudburst Technologies said it closed a $7 million Series A funding round to develop its platform for off-chain crypto intelligence.

Unlike most blockchain analytics firms that concentrate on on-chain activity, New York-based Cloudburst specializes in analyzing data sources such as chatrooms and regulatory filings to monitor fraud networks, illicit actors, scams and social sentiment.

The round, which brings total funding since its 2022 founding to $11 million, was led by Borderless Capital. Additional backing came from Strategic Cyber Ventures, CoinFund, Coinbase Ventures, Bloccelerate VC and In-Q-Tel, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The company says its tools are designed to provide real-time intelligence and predictive insights to regulators, law enforcement agencies, exchanges, investors and other market participants.

CEO Evan Kohlmann said the goal is to give institutions visibility into risks and narratives shaping the digital asset ecosystem beyond the blockchain.

The company’s platform ingests millions of off-chain data points ranging from Telegram groups and niche forums to regulatory filings and news sources, applying proprietary AI models to identify emerging threats and patterns.

The funding will go toward expanding Cloudburst’s AI and data science teams, accelerating product development and broadening its market reach to financial institutions, regulators and crypto-native firms.

Cloudburst is already working with major crypto exchanges, compliance teams and government agencies. The company said it intends to scale its platform globally and establish itself as a standard in off-chain crypto intelligence.