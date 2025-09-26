The post Cloudflare Announces Launch of NET Dollar Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Cloudflare launches NET Dollar, backed by USD for AI payments. Aims to modernize payment infrastructure for AI applications. No official statements from Cloudflare leadership yet. On September 25, Cloudflare announced the upcoming launch of NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin, aimed at revolutionizing AI-driven transactions globally. The move signifies a shift in payment systems, potentially influencing AI application monetization and cross-border transactions. Cloudflare Partners with Coinbase for NET Dollar Initiative Cloudflare’s introduction of NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin, aims to facilitate instant and secure transactions for AI-driven network activities. Collaborating with Coinbase under the x402 Foundation, the initiative seeks to redefine payment standards. The stablecoin’s launch targets modernizing payment structures, enabling cross-border transactions and programmatic operations by AI agents. As a pivotal change, this aligns Cloudflare’s business model with content creators and developers. “We’re committed to creating new digital payment solutions that help modernize financial systems globally,” said a representative from a leading blockchain consortium. Emerging Stablecoins Alter AI and Cross-Border Transactions Did you know? The NET Dollar initiative mirrors past efforts like USDC and USDT, which also aimed for widespread internet payment adoption but did not focus on AI integration. Tether USDt remains stable at $1.00, with a market cap reaching $173.13 billion. Its trading volume also saw a rise, with a 20.83% change over the last 24 hours. CoinMarketCap reports minimal price fluctuation over various periods. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:19 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests emerging stablecoins like NET Dollar may redefine financial interactions, especially in AI and cross-border payments. Historically, stablecoins succeeded in securing liquidity despite regulatory scrutiny. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before… The post Cloudflare Announces Launch of NET Dollar Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Cloudflare launches NET Dollar, backed by USD for AI payments. Aims to modernize payment infrastructure for AI applications. No official statements from Cloudflare leadership yet. On September 25, Cloudflare announced the upcoming launch of NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin, aimed at revolutionizing AI-driven transactions globally. The move signifies a shift in payment systems, potentially influencing AI application monetization and cross-border transactions. Cloudflare Partners with Coinbase for NET Dollar Initiative Cloudflare’s introduction of NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin, aims to facilitate instant and secure transactions for AI-driven network activities. Collaborating with Coinbase under the x402 Foundation, the initiative seeks to redefine payment standards. The stablecoin’s launch targets modernizing payment structures, enabling cross-border transactions and programmatic operations by AI agents. As a pivotal change, this aligns Cloudflare’s business model with content creators and developers. “We’re committed to creating new digital payment solutions that help modernize financial systems globally,” said a representative from a leading blockchain consortium. Emerging Stablecoins Alter AI and Cross-Border Transactions Did you know? The NET Dollar initiative mirrors past efforts like USDC and USDT, which also aimed for widespread internet payment adoption but did not focus on AI integration. Tether USDt remains stable at $1.00, with a market cap reaching $173.13 billion. Its trading volume also saw a rise, with a 20.83% change over the last 24 hours. CoinMarketCap reports minimal price fluctuation over various periods. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:19 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests emerging stablecoins like NET Dollar may redefine financial interactions, especially in AI and cross-border payments. Historically, stablecoins succeeded in securing liquidity despite regulatory scrutiny. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before…