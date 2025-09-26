TLDR Cloudflare announced NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin designed for AI-powered payments and microtransactions The stablecoin will enable instant transactions for AI agents performing tasks like booking flights or ordering items online CEO Matthew Prince says this represents a shift from ad-driven internet economics to pay-per-use models NET Dollar joins a growing stablecoin market [...] The post Cloudflare Announces NET Dollar Stablecoin for AI Agent Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Cloudflare announced NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin designed for AI-powered payments and microtransactions The stablecoin will enable instant transactions for AI agents performing tasks like booking flights or ordering items online CEO Matthew Prince says this represents a shift from ad-driven internet economics to pay-per-use models NET Dollar joins a growing stablecoin market [...] The post Cloudflare Announces NET Dollar Stablecoin for AI Agent Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.

Cloudflare Announces NET Dollar Stablecoin for AI Agent Payments

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/26 15:56
LayerNet
NET$0.00007408-12.61%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.115-5.27%
Wink
LIKE$0.007625-4.05%

TLDR

  • Cloudflare announced NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin designed for AI-powered payments and microtransactions
  • The stablecoin will enable instant transactions for AI agents performing tasks like booking flights or ordering items online
  • CEO Matthew Prince says this represents a shift from ad-driven internet economics to pay-per-use models
  • NET Dollar joins a growing stablecoin market approaching $300 billion, dominated by Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC
  • Launch timeline remains undisclosed, with Cloudflare stating it will be “made available soon”

Cloud infrastructure company Cloudflare revealed plans to launch NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin targeting the emerging market of AI-powered payments. The announcement came Thursday as part of the company’s broader vision for what it calls the “agentic web.”

NET Dollar aims to support instant transactions triggered by AI agents, which are autonomous software programs capable of performing various tasks. These agents can book travel, order goods, or manage schedules without human intervention. The stablecoin will enable these digital assistants to make payments instantly and globally.

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince explained the strategic thinking behind the move. He said the internet’s business model has relied on advertising platforms and bank transfers for decades. The company believes pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions will power the next phase of internet commerce.

The stablecoin will be fully backed by US dollars and designed for global interoperability. Real-time settlement capabilities will allow programmable transactions between AI agents and online services. This infrastructure could enable new business models that reward content creators and help developers monetize their applications.

Prince emphasized that the initiative aims to modernize financial rails to move money at internet speed. The company wants to create what it describes as a more open and valuable internet ecosystem. Cloudflare is also contributing to payment standards like the Agent Payments Protocol and x402.

Growing Market Competition

The NET Dollar launch puts Cloudflare in competition with established stablecoin providers. Tether’s USDT leads the market with $173 billion in market capitalization, followed by Circle’s USDC at $73.7 billion. The total stablecoin market is approaching $300 billion according to DefiLlama data.

Source; DefiLlama

Recent months have seen several new stablecoin launches across different regions. South Korean company BDACS announced KRW1, a stablecoin pegged to the Korean won, in September. Fintech firm AnchorX launched AxCNH, the first regulated stablecoin linked to offshore Chinese yuan.

Industry Adoption Trends

Tech companies are increasingly exploring cryptocurrency integration. Google recently introduced an open-source AI payments protocol with built-in stablecoin support, developed with Coinbase. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has predicted that AI agents will become major stablecoin users for everyday transactions.

The stablecoin sector benefits from clearer regulatory frameworks emerging in Europe and the United States in 2025. Trading firm Keyrock projects stablecoin transaction volumes could reach $1 trillion by 2030, driven by institutional adoption and cross-border payments.

Cloudflare operates a global network spanning 120 countries, providing content delivery and security services. Founded in 2010, the company offers domain name system management and developer tools for application deployment.

The company has not disclosed a specific launch timeline for NET Dollar, stating only that it will be made available soon.

The post Cloudflare Announces NET Dollar Stablecoin for AI Agent Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

The post Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 18 September 2025 | 10:05 Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin and son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed that he holds a significant personal stake in the crypto company and has no intention of selling. Trump said his ownership amounts to roughly 7.5% of shares and emphasized that both he and the board are committed to keeping their holdings locked in for the long term. According to Trump, the move reflects not only loyalty to the firm but also resistance to pressure from traditional financial institutions. He claimed that major U.S. banks have repeatedly tried to restrict his access to financial services, including efforts by Capital One, JPMorgan, and Bank of America. “They tried to shut us out of the system,” he said, describing the experience as the turning point that convinced him of crypto’s advantages. Trump argued that blockchain-based systems allow transactions to be handled “faster, cheaper, and more transparently” than legacy banking. He framed his support for American Bitcoin as both a business decision and a statement against what he called an ongoing “de-banking” campaign targeting the Trump Organization and its affiliates. By underscoring his commitment, Trump signaled that he views cryptocurrency not just as a financial instrument but as a defense against the limitations of traditional finance. His comments also echo a broader narrative that digital assets are becoming an alternative for those who feel sidelined by conventional institutions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience…
Union
U$0.010814+8.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.468-1.42%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00438-0.90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:08
Partager
SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

The SEC has approved general listing standards for cryptocurrency ETFs, covering 12 altcoins including XRP, Solana (SOL). Continue Reading: SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!
Solana
SOL$194.15-4.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003668-12.29%
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:32
Partager
With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Two rails went live this week for real-world finance on XRPL: redemptions from tokenized Treasury funds into RLUSD and a validator list cutoff that lands in four days. Both change operations now. RLUSD becomes a live redemption rail for tokenized funds Ripple and Securitize now let holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL redeem fund […] The post With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01764+14.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.0619-0.49%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Digital Autonomy: Why On-Chain Sovereignty Is the Cornerstone of the Next Civilization