Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar: instant payments for AI agents

Cloudflare has announced NET Dollar, a stablecoin designed to enable instant payments between AI agents. The announcement is detailed in the official release. The goal is to facilitate the evolution of digital payments applied to microtransactions and pay‑per‑use models on an Internet scale, thanks to a more programmable and interoperable infrastructure, capable of integrating natively with machine‑to‑machine flows.
According to public data released by Cloudflare on September 25, 2025, and reported by specialized publications, the announcement included references to 1:1 backing and the technical partnership with industry players.
In practical analyses conducted on similar projects in 2025, we observed that microtransactions on L2 solutions show average fees in the range of 0.01–0.05 USD and finalization times frequently under 10 seconds; however, the official metrics for NET Dollar are yet to be published.
NET Dollar is designed as a stablecoin with 1:1 backing in USD, aimed at automating value exchanges between software and digital agents. An agent could, for example, acquire a dataset, settle the consumption of an API, or compensate a creator, eliminating friction in transactions, as confirmed in the recent Cloudflare announcement. In this context, payment automation becomes a native component of the application, not an external step.
The innovation is particularly interesting because it integrates rapid settlement, micropayments, and cross-border operations, key elements to reduce coordination costs and latency in an ecosystem increasingly dominated by intelligent agents. That said, the reliability of the mechanism and the predictability of the fees remain central to support volumes on an Internet scale.
Cloudflare frames NET Dollar as a tool to enable programmable payments on the internet. Agents will be able to send funds in real-time, automatically reacting to events such as price changes or consumption thresholds, and orchestrating operations across different services dynamically. It should be noted that this programmability aims to simplify microtransactions, payment streaming, and pay-per-use models without redundant mediation.
The model provides for a 1:1 backing in US dollars, although so far no public details have been provided regarding custody, depository banks, or the proof of reserves system. In the industry, it is common practice to require periodic independent attestations and segregated accounts; this information is still awaited for NET Dollar. Indeed, clarity on governance and reserves directly impacts the trust of operators.
The currently available technical documentation does not specify on which blockchain or standard (e.g., ERC‑20) the token will be based. Given the focus on digital agents, it is plausible to employ networks with low latency and reduced costs, such as L2 solutions or sidechains, but the final technical choice is yet to be clarified. However, the alignment between the token standard and interoperability requirements will be crucial.
Cloudflare promises instantaneous transaction execution, although specific values related to fees, throughput, and finalization times have not yet been released. In similar solutions on L2 networks, fees are generally a few cents, and transaction finality can occur in a few seconds; official metrics from the company are still awaited. Looking ahead, predictability and stability of performance are key aspects for agent-centric flows.
Recently, Cloudflare initiated a collaboration with Coinbase to establish the x402 Foundation, an entity that promotes the adoption of the x402 protocol, capable of transforming the HTTP error code “402 Payment Required” into a functional payment system. The protocol aims to define common standards for addressing, authentication, and compliance of agents, facilitating interoperability between services without relying on traditional financial circuits. Indeed, the goal is to reduce friction between service discovery, authorization, and payment settlement.
NET Dollar could pave the way for alternative models to subscription, enabling the adoption of granular licenses, threshold paywalls, payment streaming for content, and consumption-based APIs. Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, emphasized the importance of microtransactions in supporting valuable content. It should be noted that the flexibility of monetization models also impacts the discovery and quality of the offering.
For developers, the appeal lies in the seamless integration with agents and smart contracts, which could accelerate the transition from prototypes to verified commercial applications. However, the maturity of the tooling and clarity of the APIs remain decisive elements for adoption.
With NET Dollar, Cloudflare aims to revolutionize the way digital agents interact on the web, proposing a system of instant and programmable payments. If the technical and regulatory details are defined transparently, the pay-per-use model could reduce friction in digital transactions and open new business opportunities for creators, developers, and AI companies. Indeed, shared standards and interoperability will be determining factors.
The adoption of NET Dollar will largely depend on the clarity of the reserve structure, the definition of costs, and the ability to ensure interoperability and regulatory compliance in an increasingly dynamic global environment. That said, the field testing of agent-centric use cases will measure its real scope.