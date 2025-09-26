The post Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar stablecoin to support global AI-driven transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Cloudflare has launched NET Dollar, a US-dollar backed stablecoin. NetDollar is designed for instant transactions between AI agents and autonomous systems. Cloudflare, a web infrastructure company, plans to launch NET Dollar, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin designed for instant and secure transactions between AI agents and autonomous systems. The stablecoin would enable instant, secure payments in the agentic web. The launch aligns with growing demand for stablecoins in AI-driven transactions. In September 2025, platforms like Plume Network integrated USDC for cross-chain transfers, highlighting increased adoption of stablecoins in autonomous systems. Cloudflare’s initiative builds on collaborations in the agentic ecosystem, including support for machine-to-machine payments with USDC. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cloudflare-netdollar-stablecoin-ai-autonomous-transactions/The post Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar stablecoin to support global AI-driven transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Cloudflare has launched NET Dollar, a US-dollar backed stablecoin. NetDollar is designed for instant transactions between AI agents and autonomous systems. Cloudflare, a web infrastructure company, plans to launch NET Dollar, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin designed for instant and secure transactions between AI agents and autonomous systems. The stablecoin would enable instant, secure payments in the agentic web. The launch aligns with growing demand for stablecoins in AI-driven transactions. In September 2025, platforms like Plume Network integrated USDC for cross-chain transfers, highlighting increased adoption of stablecoins in autonomous systems. Cloudflare’s initiative builds on collaborations in the agentic ecosystem, including support for machine-to-machine payments with USDC. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cloudflare-netdollar-stablecoin-ai-autonomous-transactions/

Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar stablecoin to support global AI-driven transactions

2025/09/26 01:44
Key Takeaways

  • Cloudflare has launched NET Dollar, a US-dollar backed stablecoin.
  • NetDollar is designed for instant transactions between AI agents and autonomous systems.

Cloudflare, a web infrastructure company, plans to launch NET Dollar, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin designed for instant and secure transactions between AI agents and autonomous systems.

The stablecoin would enable instant, secure payments in the agentic web.

The launch aligns with growing demand for stablecoins in AI-driven transactions. In September 2025, platforms like Plume Network integrated USDC for cross-chain transfers, highlighting increased adoption of stablecoins in autonomous systems.

Cloudflare’s initiative builds on collaborations in the agentic ecosystem, including support for machine-to-machine payments with USDC.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cloudflare-netdollar-stablecoin-ai-autonomous-transactions/

