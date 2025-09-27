The post Cloudflare Unveils USD-Backed Stablecoin NET Dollar Targeting AI Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Cloudflare launches NET Dollar stablecoin for AI payments, led by CEO Matthew Prince. Designed to facilitate real-time, programmatic payments in an emerging AI-driven market. No immediate impact on major cryptocurrencies but could influence DeFi protocols. Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) has initiated the launch of NET Dollar, a USD-backed stablecoin designed for instant AI-driven online transactions, as announced by CEO Matthew Prince. NET Dollar’s introduction highlights a shift towards microtransactions, potentially impacting global payment systems and digital business models, enhancing programmatic operations across various internet activities. Cloudflare Launches NET Dollar for AI-Powered Transactions The introduction of NET Dollar marks a significant shift toward adopting programmatic payments for online transactions. Offering near-instant settlements, it could streamline processes across currencies and geographies, emphasizing speed and efficiency. Experts suggest this could pave the way for broader utilization of microtransaction capabilities. No official reactions from leading industry figures like Vitalik Buterin or Elon Musk have been noted thus far. However, community discussions under the #AgenticWeb hashtag highlight growing interest in integrating AI-driven payment mechanisms. Matthew Prince stated, “We’re modernizing the financial structure to facilitate real-time payments leveraging our extensive network.” No official reactions from leading industry figures like Vitalik Buterin or Elon Musk have been noted thus far. However, community discussions under the #AgenticWeb hashtag highlight growing interest in integrating AI-driven payment mechanisms. Matthew Prince stated, “We’re modernizing the financial structure to facilitate real-time payments leveraging our extensive network.” Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Did you know? The launch of NET Dollar highlights a new trend in leveraging stablecoins for AI payments, a step not previously taken by other USD-backed tokens on such a scale. Ethereum’s recent trading data reveals turbulent market behavior. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,021.87 with a market cap of $485.45 billion. In the past… The post Cloudflare Unveils USD-Backed Stablecoin NET Dollar Targeting AI Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Cloudflare launches NET Dollar stablecoin for AI payments, led by CEO Matthew Prince. Designed to facilitate real-time, programmatic payments in an emerging AI-driven market. No immediate impact on major cryptocurrencies but could influence DeFi protocols. Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) has initiated the launch of NET Dollar, a USD-backed stablecoin designed for instant AI-driven online transactions, as announced by CEO Matthew Prince. NET Dollar’s introduction highlights a shift towards microtransactions, potentially impacting global payment systems and digital business models, enhancing programmatic operations across various internet activities. Cloudflare Launches NET Dollar for AI-Powered Transactions The introduction of NET Dollar marks a significant shift toward adopting programmatic payments for online transactions. Offering near-instant settlements, it could streamline processes across currencies and geographies, emphasizing speed and efficiency. Experts suggest this could pave the way for broader utilization of microtransaction capabilities. No official reactions from leading industry figures like Vitalik Buterin or Elon Musk have been noted thus far. However, community discussions under the #AgenticWeb hashtag highlight growing interest in integrating AI-driven payment mechanisms. Matthew Prince stated, “We’re modernizing the financial structure to facilitate real-time payments leveraging our extensive network.” No official reactions from leading industry figures like Vitalik Buterin or Elon Musk have been noted thus far. However, community discussions under the #AgenticWeb hashtag highlight growing interest in integrating AI-driven payment mechanisms. Matthew Prince stated, “We’re modernizing the financial structure to facilitate real-time payments leveraging our extensive network.” Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Did you know? The launch of NET Dollar highlights a new trend in leveraging stablecoins for AI payments, a step not previously taken by other USD-backed tokens on such a scale. Ethereum’s recent trading data reveals turbulent market behavior. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,021.87 with a market cap of $485.45 billion. In the past…

Cloudflare Unveils USD-Backed Stablecoin NET Dollar Targeting AI Transactions

2025/09/27
Key Points:
  • Cloudflare launches NET Dollar stablecoin for AI payments, led by CEO Matthew Prince.
  • Designed to facilitate real-time, programmatic payments in an emerging AI-driven market.
  • No immediate impact on major cryptocurrencies but could influence DeFi protocols.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) has initiated the launch of NET Dollar, a USD-backed stablecoin designed for instant AI-driven online transactions, as announced by CEO Matthew Prince.

NET Dollar’s introduction highlights a shift towards microtransactions, potentially impacting global payment systems and digital business models, enhancing programmatic operations across various internet activities.

Cloudflare Launches NET Dollar for AI-Powered Transactions

The introduction of NET Dollar marks a significant shift toward adopting programmatic payments for online transactions. Offering near-instant settlements, it could streamline processes across currencies and geographies, emphasizing speed and efficiency. Experts suggest this could pave the way for broader utilization of microtransaction capabilities.

No official reactions from leading industry figures like Vitalik Buterin or Elon Musk have been noted thus far. However, community discussions under the #AgenticWeb hashtag highlight growing interest in integrating AI-driven payment mechanisms. Matthew Prince stated, “We’re modernizing the financial structure to facilitate real-time payments leveraging our extensive network.”

No official reactions from leading industry figures like Vitalik Buterin or Elon Musk have been noted thus far. However, community discussions under the #AgenticWeb hashtag highlight growing interest in integrating AI-driven payment mechanisms. Matthew Prince stated, "We're modernizing the financial structure to facilitate real-time payments leveraging our extensive network."

Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis

Did you know? The launch of NET Dollar highlights a new trend in leveraging stablecoins for AI payments, a step not previously taken by other USD-backed tokens on such a scale.

Ethereum’s recent trading data reveals turbulent market behavior. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,021.87 with a market cap of $485.45 billion. In the past 24 hours, ETH’s price increased by 2.75% despite a 22.61% drop in trading volume, indicating fluctuating investor interest.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:23 UTC on September 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu’s research team suggest that Cloudflare’s NET Dollar might influence traditional financial transactions and catalyze regulatory discussions. The stablecoin’s potential to rival existing Layer-2 solutions, as observed in earlier stablecoin integrations, could compel financial stakeholders to rethink microtransaction implementations in digital ecosystems.

