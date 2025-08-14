CMB international USD money market fund launches as a tokenized product on-chain

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/14 15:19
Plume Network
PLUME$0.08519-8.23%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Allo
RWA$0.004957-4.47%

CMB International Asset Management and DigiFT launched the CMB International USD Money Market Fund as a tokenized product on Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Plume.

Summary
  • The MMF is ranked 1st among Asia-Pacific peers by Bloomberg and available to accredited investors in Singapore.
  • The fund supports subscriptions and redemptions via fiat or stablecoins with real-time on-chain liquidity.
  • DigiFT handles on-chain issuance and distribution, while CMBIAM manages the underlying fund.

CMB International Asset Management and Singapore-based licensed RWA exchange DigiFT have launched the CMB International USD Money Market Fund as a tokenized product, making it the first publicly offered money market fund available on Solana (SOL) and recognized by regulators in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

The fund, ranked first among Asia Pacific peers by Bloomberg as of July 31, is now accessible exclusively to accredited investors in Singapore through DigiFT’s platform.

The tokenized product will operate across Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Plume, offering investors multi-chain access and interoperability.

DigiFT handles the on-chain issuance and distribution, while CMBIAM manages the underlying fund. OnChain, an RWA service provider on Solana, will supply blockchain integration support.

The fund’s multi-modal transaction capability means investors can subscribe to or redeem their holdings using either traditional fiat currency or blockchain-based stablecoins.

Real-time liquidity is delivered through DigiFT’s proprietary liquidity management smart contracts, which automate and execute redemption requests instantly on-chain. This means that instead of waiting for end-of-day processing or manual settlement cycles, investors can convert their tokenized fund units back into cash or stablecoins almost immediately.

Major tokenized money market funds now on Solana

The launch of CMBI’s USD Money Market Fund on Solana follows a major move earlier this year, when Franklin Templeton brought its OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX) to the network. FOBXX, initially launched on Stellar, now spans Aptos, Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Base, Polygon — and, as of this year, Solana.

BlackRock’s BUIDL also expanded to Solana in March this year, joining its existing presence on Ethereum, Aptos, Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche, and Polygon. Managed in partnership with tokenization platform Securitize, BUIDL has grown into the world’s largest tokenized treasury product, surpassing $1.7 billion in market cap.

CMBI’s debut adds a new dimension: it’s the first publicly offered fund on Solana recognized by regulators in both Hong Kong and Singapore, giving the network a foothold in Asia-Pacific’s regulated asset markets.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-2.11%
ERA
ERA$0.8365-5.91%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00755-50.52%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+9.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+0.50%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01398-2.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079-1.25%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0994+61.62%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking