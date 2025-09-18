CME Group Set To Introduce Options On XRP And Solana Futures Next Month ⋆ ZyCrypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 21:18
Union
U$0.014147+5.39%
Solana
SOL$248.25+6.03%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197843+2.31%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000811+2.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08829+1.36%
XRP
XRP$3.1244+3.47%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME Group), which runs the world’s largest regulated derivatives marketplace, plans to expand its crypto derivatives lineup by launching options on XRP and Solana futures on October 13, 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

The contracts will cover both standard and micro-sized options on SOL and XRP futures, with expiries available daily, monthly, and quarterly, CME announced on Wednesday. The new derivative products are designed to give institutional and active traders more flexibility in managing exposure to the two altcoins.

Trading will be conducted via CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. 

Significant Growth Of CME’s Solana And XRP Futures

According to the CME Group, the latest decision builds on record trading activity in Solana and XRP futures contracts since their introduction earlier this year.

Since March, more than 540,000 SOL futures contracts (roughly $22 billion notional) have traded, while XRP futures have seen over 370,000 contracts (approximately $16 billion notional) change hands since the launch in May.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Giovanni Vicioso, CME’s global head of cryptocurrency products, noted that the planned launch reflects the “significant growth and increasing liquidity” in crypto futures markets. Vicioso believes the options will serve from “institutions to sophisticated, active, individual traders.”

Both offerings set records last month, with Solana futures averaging $437 million in daily notional volume and XRP averaging $385 million.

Market participants, including Cumberland and FalconX, welcomed the new additions, suggesting that the demand for hedging tools beyond Bitcoin and Ether has surged alongside digital asset treasury adoption.

Wen Spot XRP ETFs? 

Meanwhile, the crypto community eagerly awaits the launch of the first U.S.-listed spot Solana and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed rulings on multiple ETF applications, but some pundits believe approvals are imminent.

Today (Sept.18), REX Shares and Osprey Funds will launch the first ETF tied to XRP on the Cboe BZX Exchange under the ticker XRPR. However, as ZyCrypto covered earlier, this product is not entirely a “pure” spot fund. It will hold XRP directly while allocating roughly 40% of its assets to shares of other XRP-related ETFs.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/cme-group-set-to-introduce-options-on-xrp-and-solana-futures-next-month/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

PANews reported on September 18 that on-chain data showed that the Royal Government of Bhutan once again transferred 570 bitcoins (approximately US$ 66.85 million) to a new wallet, and it is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past. 5 hours ago, the Bhutanese government transferred 343.1 bitcoins .
1
1$0.003416+241.60%
MAY
MAY$0.04468+4.27%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252-0.11%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 21:32
Partager
Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

In crypto presales, early participants often gain access to lower entry prices before later rounds increase costs. That’s why all eyes are on Milk & Mocha ($HUGS) right now. With The post Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
MilkyWay
MILK$0.04502+7.42%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00583+0.17%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-5.22%
Partager
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/18 21:44
Partager
Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

PANews reported on September 18 that according to AggrNews, a former Pantera partner leads Solmate in the UAE and manages the $300 million Solana digital asset treasury (DAT).
Solana
SOL$248.3+6.08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 21:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

Signal trading ‘school’ and fake exchange rob investor of $860K: Lawsuit

Plasma will launch TGE on September 25th