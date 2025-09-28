The post CME Options, ETF Votes, and Bank Charter Put XRP in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 28 September 2025 | 00:09 XRP is heading into one of its most pivotal months yet, with U.S. regulators preparing to weigh multiple applications that could transform its market profile. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has lined up decisions on six spot ETF proposals for mid-to-late October, a cluster of rulings that could determine whether XRP becomes the next crypto asset with mainstream exchange-traded access. The week-long review window covers filings from heavyweights including Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, and WisdomTree. Unlike earlier ETF attempts that were judged case by case, the new listings arrive under streamlined SEC standards introduced in September — a change designed to speed approvals across the sector. Momentum has already spilled into the market. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF, launched only weeks ago, has expanded rapidly with the addition of options, while open interest in XRP futures at CME has surged beyond $1 billion, the fastest growth among crypto derivatives this year. CME plans to roll out XRP options on October 13, giving institutional investors yet another tool for exposure ahead of the SEC’s rulings. At the same time, Ripple is awaiting word from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on its bid for a national bank charter, also expected in October. With ETFs, futures, and banking approvals all converging, traders see the month as a potential turning point for XRP’s integration into regulated finance. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering… The post CME Options, ETF Votes, and Bank Charter Put XRP in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 28 September 2025 | 00:09 XRP is heading into one of its most pivotal months yet, with U.S. regulators preparing to weigh multiple applications that could transform its market profile. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has lined up decisions on six spot ETF proposals for mid-to-late October, a cluster of rulings that could determine whether XRP becomes the next crypto asset with mainstream exchange-traded access. The week-long review window covers filings from heavyweights including Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, and WisdomTree. Unlike earlier ETF attempts that were judged case by case, the new listings arrive under streamlined SEC standards introduced in September — a change designed to speed approvals across the sector. Momentum has already spilled into the market. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF, launched only weeks ago, has expanded rapidly with the addition of options, while open interest in XRP futures at CME has surged beyond $1 billion, the fastest growth among crypto derivatives this year. CME plans to roll out XRP options on October 13, giving institutional investors yet another tool for exposure ahead of the SEC’s rulings. At the same time, Ripple is awaiting word from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on its bid for a national bank charter, also expected in October. With ETFs, futures, and banking approvals all converging, traders see the month as a potential turning point for XRP’s integration into regulated finance. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering…

CME Options, ETF Votes, and Bank Charter Put XRP in Focus

2025/09/28 05:10
Altcoins
XRP is heading into one of its most pivotal months yet, with U.S. regulators preparing to weigh multiple applications that could transform its market profile.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has lined up decisions on six spot ETF proposals for mid-to-late October, a cluster of rulings that could determine whether XRP becomes the next crypto asset with mainstream exchange-traded access.

The week-long review window covers filings from heavyweights including Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, and WisdomTree.

Unlike earlier ETF attempts that were judged case by case, the new listings arrive under streamlined SEC standards introduced in September — a change designed to speed approvals across the sector.

Momentum has already spilled into the market. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF, launched only weeks ago, has expanded rapidly with the addition of options, while open interest in XRP futures at CME has surged beyond $1 billion, the fastest growth among crypto derivatives this year.

CME plans to roll out XRP options on October 13, giving institutional investors yet another tool for exposure ahead of the SEC’s rulings.

At the same time, Ripple is awaiting word from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on its bid for a national bank charter, also expected in October. With ETFs, futures, and banking approvals all converging, traders see the month as a potential turning point for XRP’s integration into regulated finance.

