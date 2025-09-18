CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/18 01:18
CME Group is launching options for Solana and XRP futures this October. The move signals a major shift, acknowledging that institutional liquidity is now firmly expanding beyond the established dominance of Bitcoin and Ether.

Summary
  • CME will launch Solana and XRP options on October 13, pending regulatory approval.
  • The move expands beyond Bitcoin and Ether, highlighting strong institutional demand.
  • Futures adoption has surged, with billions in notional value and record trading volumes.

According to a press release dated September 17, the derivatives behemoth will launch options on its existing Solana (SOL) and XRP futures contracts on October 13, pending the green light from regulators.

The new products will offer both standard and micro-sized contracts, providing flexibility for participants ranging from major hedge funds to sophisticated individual traders. CME said the suite will include a full range of expirations, including daily, monthly, and quarterly contracts.

CME builds on Solana and XRP futures momentum

CME Group classifies both Solana and XRP futures among its most rapidly adopted products, a clear signal that demand has reached a critical mass.

The industry’s largest liquidity providers are already aligning with CME’s strategy. Roman Makarov, head of Cumberland options trading at DRW, noted the launch “demonstrates continued demand from the market to have exposure to a broader set of products.”

The numbers behind that statement are notable. Since their launch in March, Solana futures have seen more than 540,000 contracts traded, representing a notional value of $22.3 billion. Momentum is accelerating, with the product hitting a record monthly average daily volume of 9,000 contracts in August alongside an average daily open interest of 12,500 contracts.

Similarly, XRP futures, which began trading in May, have logged more than 370,000 contracts with a notional value of $16.2 billion, according to the press release. They also achieved record metrics in August, with an average daily volume of 6,600 contracts and a record open interest of 9,300 contracts.

