CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Key Takeaways

CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP.

The launch date is set for October 13, 2025.

CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025.

The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets.

The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform.