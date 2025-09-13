CMS Shouldn’t Expand Its Broken Competitive Bidding Model

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:49
Threshold
T$0.01679+2.50%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10433-2.49%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00200147+2.06%
GET
GET$0.008565-0.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09514-2.35%

Washington, DC, USA – June 24, 2022:

getty

Durable medical equipment (DME) such as CPAP machines and hospital beds helps keep many patients out of expensive nursing home care and in their own homes. Unfortunately, creating the right payment model has long eluded the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Disconcertingly, they now plan to expand a flawed bidding process to include urology, tracheostomy, and ostomy supplies that could create even more negative ramification for patients.

But how did we get to this point? In 2011, CMS implemented its current competitive bidding system in response to its failed fixed fee schedule for compensating DME suppliers. This fixed fee system was widely panned as wasteful, outdated, and lacking a logical foundation. Critics included the General Accounting Office (GAO) and the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human services.

The bidding process CMS ultimately implemented was still flawed. CMS set the winning bid equal to the median (or average) price of all the winning bidders. This “never before seen” bidding process made little sense and created several adverse incentives.

From a patient perspective, the structure biased winning bids toward lower cost and lower quality medical equipment. Often, these supplies were inappropriate and, therefore, reduced patients’ quality of care.

Past bidding rounds were also plagued by supplier attrition and access gaps. GAO found that in prior bidding rounds, dozens of contract suppliers became inactive, leaving beneficiaries without coverage options. The most recent round of competitive bidding (Round 2021) failed to achieve its savings goals due to too few viable bids, leaving a two-year “gap period” in which CMS reverted to the fee schedule.

Due to the failings of the previous competitive bidding rounds, CMS is planning to change its structure when it relaunches the program. While addressing some of the flaws of the previous system, the new process still has some disconcerting problems.

Even more troubling, the revisions will also expand the DME products that will be subjected to the competitive bidding process. CMS should focus on addressing the continued flaws of the system before considering any type of expansion.

When considering expansions, however, CMS should account for the different customization requirements of alternative DME products. It is essential to remember that CMS is not the ultimate user – patients are. Therefore, CMS is only an effective negotiator when the agency’s interests are aligned with patients. This alignment is much harder to achieve for DME products that require wide specification variances. Unfortunately for patients, the revised program expands the competitive bidding process to conditions that require greater customization.

For example, under the proposed competitive bidding model, urology, tracheostomy, and ostomy supplies would be included. But these are clinically managed DME, not off-the-shelf or one-size-fits-all commodities. They are individualized prosthetics designed for specific patients. The competitive bidding process is ill suited to account for the individuality inherent to these medical supplies. Importantly, deviations from patients’ individualized needs can cause infections and potentially hospitalizations.

A potential increase in infections and hospitalizations is particularly alarming because these patients are more clinically vulnerable and less able to tolerate disruptions to their care. Ironically, the greater use of more expensive hospitalizations could overwhelm any potential savings that the competitive bidding process could create.

Applying the competitive bidding process to individualized DME would also discourage technological advances because the bidding process does not reward tailored innovations.

Recognizing their clinical complexity and potential patient risk, Congress deliberately excluded prosthetics such as ostomy, urology, and tracheostomy supplies from competitive bidding in the 2003 Medicare Modernization Act that authorized the competitive bidding process. The proposed expansion would reverse 20 years of bipartisan policy with no new safety data.

Reworking CMS’ competitive bidding process is a necessary and positive change. However, it makes little sense to expand the program’s coverage until there are documented improvements in the program’s operations. Even then, expanding competitive bidding to individualized DME products such as urology and ostomy supplies is a policy misstep.

Doing so endangers patients, undermines innovation, and generates questionable savings

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/waynewinegarden/2025/09/12/cms-shouldnt-expand-its-broken-competitive-bidding-model/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0549-0.18%
Everscale
EVER$0.01277+0.86%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-6.54%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Chainbase
C$0.23148-0.57%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03648+7.42%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03019-2.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Partager
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Chainlink
LINK$25.12+2.74%
Partager
Medium2025/09/13 06:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!

Xpeng recalls 47,490 P7+ sedans, affecting over 70% of owners due to steering defects