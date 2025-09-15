CodexField Joins Forces with SuperEx to Supercharge the Next Wave of Web3 Trading

CodexField is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking partnership with SuperEx to accelerate the future of Web3 trading. This collaboration aims to link CodexField’s expertise in on-chain content assetization with SuperEx’s rapidly growing trading ecosystem. By doing this, the synergy is set to pave the way for a Web3 future driven by users.

CodexField, an on-chain platform for content assetization, has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, SuperEx, is the world’s first Web3-driven exchange leveraging decentralization and community autonomy to empower users.

SuperEx Reshapes the Trading Experience Worldwide

SuperEx is renowned as a next-level trading platform onboarding more than 10 million registered users living across 166 countries. The platform is built on a DAO-driven model, prioritizing transparency, collective decision-making, and decentralization.

SuperEx oversees over 20 DAOs to redefine the engagement between exchanges and their communities. The platform offers spot, futures, and derivatives trading, broadening its reach far beyond traditional trading. It further provides guidance in the P2P market, Web3 wallet, and the SCS Chain. Through this initiative, the users will gain a seamless, secure, and intuitive trading experience for billions of global users.

CodexField and SuperEx Set the Stage for On-Chain Alliances

Together, CodexField and SuperEx are poised to underscore the evolving linkage between content assetization and decentralized trading infrastructure. CodexField aligns its efforts with a globally recognized and community-driven platform, SuperEx, to connect with a broader user base. The platform aims to continuously contribute to an already robust ecosystem to bring on-chain content innovations.

Both companies, by combining their efforts, are poised to converge trading, assetization, and decentralization, pushing the boundaries of the Web3 future. With this partnership, both allies strive to build a sustainable and user-empowered digital economy.