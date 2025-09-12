Coinbase Accuses SEC of Damaging Public Trust Over Deletion of Gensler Texts

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/12 21:18
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005257+1.21%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000004711+14.79%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06359-3.60%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04031+6.07%
IRS vs. Coinbase: Supreme Court Asked to Reject Crypto Privacy Challenge

The post Coinbase Accuses SEC of Damaging Public Trust Over Deletion of Gensler Texts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The global crypto exchange platform, Coinbase, has recently filed a legal motion against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company has accused the Commission of violating the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and said it has damaged public trust. 

In its court filing on Tuesday, Coinbase outlines how the SEC failed to comply with previous orders to disclose communications related to Ethereum and other digital assets. Now, the crypto industry is accusing the SEC of raising a “credibility crisis” that can weaken the regulator’s position in future enforcement actions. 

Coinbase says that the SEC’s actions have hindered the ability to fully review crucial communications, which could have influenced the public understanding of the agency’s decisions. 

In a recent X post, the chief legal officer at Coinbase, Paul Grewal, said, “The Gensler SEC destroyed documents they were required to preserve and produce. We now have proof from the SEC’s own Inspector General. Today, we ask the federal court to address this gross violation of public trust to ensure that it never happens again.” 

What Happened Between Coinbase and the SEC?

On September 3, the SEC Office of Inspector General released a report that revealed that the agency had deleted a year’s worth of text messages from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. Those messages reportedly contained crucial information regarding the FTX Collapse and key enforcement actions involving Coinbase. 

The deletion occurred after Coinbase submitted a FOIA request, seeking all communications related to crypto regulatory decisions. This move raised questions about the integrity of the SEC’s handling of records, especially those related to digital asset regulation. 

Coinbase’s Demand Against the SEC 

Now, Coinbase is urging the court to impose sanctions on the SEC for mishandling the records. The company also demands expedited discovery to find out how many records have been destroyed by the agency. 

The crypto company also pointed out the agency’s double standards. Grewal said, “Considering the double-standards of the previous Chair, it’s not surprising that the same agency that fined firms billions for record-keeping failures committed the exact same violations.” 

Coinbase believes that the SEC failed to disclose the deletion of texts in a timely manner, which certainly harmed public trust. It now insists that the agency hold accountability for causing “irreparable harm.”

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Capverse
CAP$0.14299+19.33%
FUND
FUND$0.02379-0.83%
REVOX
REX$0.054407+1.24%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/07/02 10:30
Partager
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3.0335+1.04%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Partager
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.0954-4.48%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26764+7.75%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?