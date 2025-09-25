TLDR Coinbase and Cloudflare launched the x402 Foundation on September 23 to develop AI-driven payment standards The x402 protocol embeds payments into web interactions using HTTP “402 Payment Required” status code Real-world applications include pay-per-request AI services, creator micropayments, and data storage payments The foundation aims to create an open, neutral standard for machine-to-machine transactions [...] The post Coinbase and Cloudflare Launch x402 Foundation for AI Payment Standard appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Coinbase and Cloudflare launched the x402 Foundation on September 23 to develop AI-driven payment standards The x402 protocol embeds payments into web interactions using HTTP “402 Payment Required” status code Real-world applications include pay-per-request AI services, creator micropayments, and data storage payments The foundation aims to create an open, neutral standard for machine-to-machine transactions [...] The post Coinbase and Cloudflare Launch x402 Foundation for AI Payment Standard appeared first on CoinCentral.

Coinbase and Cloudflare Launch x402 Foundation for AI Payment Standard

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/25 15:48
TLDR

  • Coinbase and Cloudflare launched the x402 Foundation on September 23 to develop AI-driven payment standards
  • The x402 protocol embeds payments into web interactions using HTTP “402 Payment Required” status code
  • Real-world applications include pay-per-request AI services, creator micropayments, and data storage payments
  • The foundation aims to create an open, neutral standard for machine-to-machine transactions
  • Cloudflare contributes infrastructure capabilities including deferred payments for their pay-per-crawl beta

Coinbase and Cloudflare announced the creation of the x402 Foundation on September 23. The new organization will manage governance and growth of the x402 payment protocol.

The x402 protocol takes its name from the HTTP “402 Payment Required” status code. It embeds payments directly into web interactions between AI agents, businesses, and applications.

Traditional payment systems were built for human users, not machine-to-machine transactions. The x402 protocol addresses this gap by allowing AI systems to exchange value as easily as they exchange data.

The protocol enables seamless transactions within everyday internet interactions. This eliminates friction from traditional payment systems that require manual intervention.

Coinbase described the initiative as designed to establish x402 as the universal standard for AI-driven payments. The company aims to unlock the full potential of agentic commerce through this open standard.

Current Applications Show Early Promise

Developers are already using x402 for various real-world applications. Pay-per-request access to AI services represents one of the most common use cases.

Real-time analytics and data scraping services also utilize the protocol. These applications benefit from pay-as-you-go pricing models rather than subscription commitments.

Creator micropayments and content tipping have emerged as popular implementations. Identity verification services and data storage payments also use the protocol.

AI-to-AI payments represent the most advanced use case. These systems automatically process payments while carrying out assigned tasks without human oversight.

Infrastructure and Governance Structure

Cloudflare brings its infrastructure capabilities to support the collaboration. The company offers deferred payment functionalities through its pay-per-crawl beta integration.

The x402 Foundation focuses on three main areas: governance, ecosystem growth, and interoperability. The organization plans to expand membership as more developers and enterprises adopt the protocol.

Both companies emphasize the open and neutral nature of the standard. They invite contributions from developers, e-commerce platforms, and AI companies globally.

The foundation will provide grants and tools to support ecosystem development. This approach aims to encourage widespread adoption across different sectors and industries.

Market observers suggest the protocol could revolutionize digital commerce by removing intermediaries. Stablecoin-based microtransactions could enable new monetization models from API access to media streaming.

The protocol supports autonomous systems that can conduct their own transactions. Examples include self-driving vehicles managing payments or logistics systems operating without manual intervention.

Coinbase and Cloudflare position x402 as the backbone of future agent-driven economies. The protocol aims to transform how value exchanges occur across the internet through programmable commerce capabilities.

