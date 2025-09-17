Coinbase asks DOJ to block state-level crypto enforcement actions

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 22:50
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006884-1.69%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000012-40.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.16086-0.29%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04893+1.93%

Coinbase, a major crypto exchange, has officially asked for the US Department of Justice (DOJ) intervention against state-level enforcement of crypto regulations. In a petition, Coinbase said that a patchwork of lawsuits and licensing schemes is tearing America’s crypto market apart.

In the letter sent to the DOJ, the company says, “As Coinbase has long recognized, the existing financial regulatory system doesn’t work effectively for the open, decentralized networks that crypto has created […] We Need a New Approach to Regulating Crypto. And the lack of a clear, uniform regulatory framework can hamper innovation and drive US businesses overseas.” 

Coinbase letter to Justice Department official. Source: Paul Grewal

Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, said that the federal government must intervene to stop state agencies from imposing their own enforcement actions, especially in cases where the activities in question are lawful under federal law. 

States accused of contradictory crypto regulations

He specifically pointed to the Oregon lawsuit. As reported by Cryptopolitan, the state accused Coinbase of selling unregistered securities in the state. Grewal claimed that this situation contradicts the principles of federalism and causes confusion in the regulatory landscape.

“When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken,” said Grewal in a Tuesday X post. “This isn’t federalism–this is government run amok.”

The conflict began in April when Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Coinbase. He claimed that the exchange had sold unregistered securities to state residents. The case was similar to claims made against Coinbase by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but the SEC dropped it earlier this year.

However, although there isn’t a federal case, Oregon and a few other states have taken matters into their own hands. According to Paul Grewal, states applying their own rules to a market for digital assets that is still mostly governed by federal law is confusing from a legal point of view. 

The company also pointed out that New York’s attempt to label Ethereum as a security and orders to stop staking were examples of bad states trying to bring back the SEC’s old “regulation by enforcement” strategy.

In addition, the letter addressed constitutional problems with state compliance, mainly the stop-and-desist orders that California, Maryland, New Jersey, and Wisconsin sent to the company’s staking services. These orders went into effect right away, without any prior meetings.

Lastly, the filing reveals recent actions taken by Maine to target self-custody wallets. These actions require crypto companies to “exhaustively identify” recipients of transfers to unhosted wallets and give the state this information during investigations.

According to the company, “the crypto industry therefore needs an updated set of nationally uniform rules with bright lines of authority drawn between regulators. Costly turf battles among federal and state regulators can undermine customer protections, stifle responsible development, and leave federal agencies exposed to reputational risks from conflicting enforcement actions.”

Grewal asks for the DOJ’s support on the market structure

Meanwhile,  lawmakers on the US Senate Banking Committee are expected to take up a vote soon on legislation to establish a digital asset market structure. The bill is expected to clarify the roles of the US financial regulators, the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

“The Department should submit a views letter urging Congress to adopt broad preemption provisions in any market-structure legislation,” Grewal said. “Any preemption provision should characterize federally regulated digital assets as exempt from state blue-sky laws, make clear that new state licensing and other state regulatory requirements do not apply to crypto intermediaries, and apply retroactively.”

Coinbase also urged the DOJ to support broad preemption provisions in pending congressional legislation, including the House-passed CLARITY Act and the Senate’s Responsible Financial Innovation Act.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08697-3.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016979-3.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.010017-1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Partager
Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.013062-20.39%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0428-0.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.57-0.37%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.13624-44.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month