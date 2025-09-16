Coinbase-backed Base takes first steps toward potential token launch

Head of Base Jesse Pollak revealed that the Base network might finally launch its own token.

Base has unveiled a new roadmap that could fundamentally change its ecosystem. On Monday, September 15, at BaseCamp 2025 in Stowe, Vermont, Head of Base Jesse Pollak and the project team announced that the project is exploring the launch of its own network token.

The move could reshape Base from a utility chain into a full ecosystem, enabling developers to tap its capabilities directly. The chain, according to the team, will operate on the principles of operability and openness. In that light, the Base team also announced an open-source bridge between Base and Solana (SOL).

Base will continue to build on Ethereum

Despite the major shift in philosophy, the team stressed that they will “remain deeply committed to Ethereum” (ETH). This signals that there are no plans to make Base a layer-1 chain. The team also stressed that they will work with U.S. regulators and legislators to make sure that the chain complies with all regulations.

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, also confirmed the move, stating that it could help boost decentralization. However, he added that there are no definitive plans for the token at this time.

Coinbase has long resisted launching its own token, instead opting to go public on the stock market. However, recent regulatory changes in the U.S. have made initial coin offerings less risky. With the Securities and Exchange Commission under new leadership, the risk of such a token being labeled a security is greatly diminished.