Coinbase CEO advocates for crypto legislation reform in Washington DC

Key Takeaways

Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said he is working in Washington to advance crypto market structure legislation and prevent another Securities and Exchange Commission chair like Gary Gensler from taking office.

The Coinbase CEO said he is focused on getting crypto market structure legislation passed.

Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, has been among the companies navigating the regulatory landscape as lawmakers and agencies work to establish clearer rules for digital assets.