Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Tips $1M For Bitcoin By 2030

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 01:18
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,463-%4,30
Bitcoin
BTC$112.639,4-%0,79
GET
GET$0,009915-%2,76
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0,01634-%2,79
BRC20.COM
COM$0,02181-%2,45

While Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has become the latest crypto executive to predict Bitcoin will reach $1 million by 2030, one crypto analyst warned investors should not get ahead of themselves after Bitcoin fell to $112,676 this week, retreating 9% from its all-time high. 

The US is a “bellwether for the rest of the G20”

“The rough idea I have in my head is that we’ll see a million-dollar Bitcoin by 2030,” Armstrong told John Collison on the “Cheeky Pint” podcast on Wednesday.

Armstrong pointed to a few reasons to back up his Bitcoin (BTC) prediction, including clearer regulations starting to take shape in the United States, which he called a “bellwether for the rest of the G20.” 

Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin Price, Brian ArmstrongBrian Armstrong spoke to John Collison on the “Cheeky Pint” podcast. Source: Stripe

He highlighted the recently passed Genius Act for stablecoins and the market structure bill that is now “being debated” in the Senate.

“Fingers crossed something could happen by the end of this year, that would be a huge milestone,” Armstrong said.

He also cited the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. “If you asked me five years ago, that would have been like a vision board. Someone would have said you’re crazy, the United States government is not going to officially hold Bitcoin.”

It came the same day Eric Trump said at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, “You go out a couple of years, there’s no question Bitcoin hits a million bucks.”

Crypto analyst suggests one step at a time

However, McKay Research researcher James McKay suggested Bitcoiners should not get ahead of themselves over the asset’s future price.

“Let’s try and hold 124K first guys,” McKay said in an X post on Tuesday, a week after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $124,128 but shed its gains in the days following.

Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin Price, Brian ArmstrongBitcoin is down 2.42% over the past 30 days. Source: CoinMarketCap

Still, McKay said Armstrong’s prediction was “not out of left field,” considering Standard Chartered predicts $500,000 by 2028.

Factors supporting a continued Bitcoin rally include crypto treasury firm and nation-state Bitcoin buying, continued institutional interest in Bitcoin and rising demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Some near-term headwinds may include the US Federal Reserve delaying rate cuts, while longer-term risks include a potentially less crypto-friendly stance from the next US presidential administration.

Several other execs forecast $1 million Bitcoin by 2030

McKay’s comments came just hours after he said, “Only time will tell whether the 4-year cycle is dead or not.”

Related: Coinbase CEO’s journey from no ‘political causes’ to hiring DOGE staff

In February, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood said Bitcoin could reach $1.5 million by 2030 in her firm’s “Bull Case” forecast. Going even further back, in May 2024, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey predicted that the price of a single BTC would be $1 million by 2030 and could appreciate further.

Others warn that if the price tag comes any sooner, it may set off warning signs.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says a million-dollar Bitcoin next year wouldn’t be a victory but rather a sign that the US economy is in serious trouble. 

“People who cheer for the million-dollar Bitcoin price next year, I was like, Guys, it only gets there if we’re in such a shitty place domestically,” Novogratz told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Wednesday.

Magazine: Bitcoin’s long-term security budget problem: Impending crisis or FUD?

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/coinbase-brian-armstrong-bitcoin-price-million-analysts-caution?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003509-%3,09
RWAX
APP$0,002629-%1,71
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Partager
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112.582,69-%0,89
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003509-%3,09
Cross The Ages
CTA$0,0385-%10,21
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
Partager
Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

Toncoin token TON up on Verb Technology news
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01347-%4,05
TONCOIN
TON$3,328+%1,89
GAINS
GAINS$0,02753+%2,80
Partager
Crypto.news2025/08/22 01:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation