The post Coinbase CEO: ‘Good Chance’ Bitcoin Price Hits $1 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has reiterated his prediction that Bitcoin could potentially surge to as high as $1 million during his recent interview with Fox Business.  In fact, Armstrong believes there is a “good chance” that the flagship token reaches seven digits before 2030.  As reported by U.Today, Armstrong initially predicted that BTC could reach $1 million in August, arguing that regulatory clarity in the US would be the main catalyst for its bull run.  Once again, he has mentioned the Genius Act as well as the market structure legislation.   Moreover, the U.S. holding Bitcoin would be a massive potential driver of demand, and it could potentially encourage other G20 countries to follow suit. Lastly, Armstrong claims that plenty of institutional money is now flowing into Bitcoin.  “So, there are a lot of positive tailwinds for Bitcoin,” he said, adding that lots of pools of capital still haven’t gotten access to the flagship cryptocurrency.   Bitcoin’s ambidextrous nature  Armstrong has compared Bitcoin to gold, noting that it is something that people might actually flee to in times of uncertainty.   That said, he tends to view BTC as a “hybrid” of risk-on and risk-off assets.  As reported by U.Today, gold bug Peter Schiff recently opined that Bitcoin investors bet on the wrong horse after both U.S. equities and precious metals rallied to record highs while Bitcoin remained basically flat.  However, Armstrong claims that he does not want to be caught up in short-term trends.  “What I try to do is to look at the long-term trends,” he told Fox Business.  Source: https://u.today/coinbase-ceo-good-chance-bitcoin-price-hits-1-millionThe post Coinbase CEO: ‘Good Chance’ Bitcoin Price Hits $1 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has reiterated his prediction that Bitcoin could potentially surge to as high as $1 million during his recent interview with Fox Business.  In fact, Armstrong believes there is a “good chance” that the flagship token reaches seven digits before 2030.  As reported by U.Today, Armstrong initially predicted that BTC could reach $1 million in August, arguing that regulatory clarity in the US would be the main catalyst for its bull run.  Once again, he has mentioned the Genius Act as well as the market structure legislation.   Moreover, the U.S. holding Bitcoin would be a massive potential driver of demand, and it could potentially encourage other G20 countries to follow suit. Lastly, Armstrong claims that plenty of institutional money is now flowing into Bitcoin.  “So, there are a lot of positive tailwinds for Bitcoin,” he said, adding that lots of pools of capital still haven’t gotten access to the flagship cryptocurrency.   Bitcoin’s ambidextrous nature  Armstrong has compared Bitcoin to gold, noting that it is something that people might actually flee to in times of uncertainty.   That said, he tends to view BTC as a “hybrid” of risk-on and risk-off assets.  As reported by U.Today, gold bug Peter Schiff recently opined that Bitcoin investors bet on the wrong horse after both U.S. equities and precious metals rallied to record highs while Bitcoin remained basically flat.  However, Armstrong claims that he does not want to be caught up in short-term trends.  “What I try to do is to look at the long-term trends,” he told Fox Business.  Source: https://u.today/coinbase-ceo-good-chance-bitcoin-price-hits-1-million

Coinbase CEO: ‘Good Chance’ Bitcoin Price Hits $1 Million

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 17:05
1
1$0.010468+27.92%
Threshold
T$0.01627-2.45%
Union
U$0.012881-4.27%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02904+1.53%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,674.78-0.11%

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has reiterated his prediction that Bitcoin could potentially surge to as high as $1 million during his recent interview with Fox Business. 

In fact, Armstrong believes there is a “good chance” that the flagship token reaches seven digits before 2030. 

As reported by U.Today, Armstrong initially predicted that BTC could reach $1 million in August, arguing that regulatory clarity in the US would be the main catalyst for its bull run. 

Once again, he has mentioned the Genius Act as well as the market structure legislation.  

Moreover, the U.S. holding Bitcoin would be a massive potential driver of demand, and it could potentially encourage other G20 countries to follow suit.

Lastly, Armstrong claims that plenty of institutional money is now flowing into Bitcoin. 

“So, there are a lot of positive tailwinds for Bitcoin,” he said, adding that lots of pools of capital still haven’t gotten access to the flagship cryptocurrency.  

Bitcoin’s ambidextrous nature 

Armstrong has compared Bitcoin to gold, noting that it is something that people might actually flee to in times of uncertainty.  

That said, he tends to view BTC as a “hybrid” of risk-on and risk-off assets. 

As reported by U.Today, gold bug Peter Schiff recently opined that Bitcoin investors bet on the wrong horse after both U.S. equities and precious metals rallied to record highs while Bitcoin remained basically flat. 

However, Armstrong claims that he does not want to be caught up in short-term trends. 

“What I try to do is to look at the long-term trends,” he told Fox Business. 

Source: https://u.today/coinbase-ceo-good-chance-bitcoin-price-hits-1-million

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Two crypto platforms are fiercely competing: Kalshi captures the volumes, Polymarket buys respectability. Sports betting, regulators, and billions join the prediction feast. L’article Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 16:05
Partager
Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

HYPE could attempt a shot at $60 or higher in the next few weeks or days.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.54-5.36%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 16:00
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.09023-14.61%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001833-0.10%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Shibarium releases security incident update: Specific bridge operations have been restricted, limiting the attacker's short-term BONE token staking

Top 5 AI Tokens to Buy Now—Why Ozak AI Ranks Above the Rest for Profitability and Investor Hype