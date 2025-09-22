Coinbase CEO named three arguments in favor of bitcoin’s growth to $1 million by 2030

Brian Armstrong said that he does not pay attention to short-term market fluctuations.

In his opinion, the bitcoin price could reach $1 million by 2030.

Among the key factors: the launch of ETFs, regulatory clarity and demand from governments.

The CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Brian Armstrong believes that bitcoin could reach the $1 million mark by 2030. He said this in an interview with Fox Business, commenting on the market’s reaction to the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut.

According to Armstrong, the impact of rates on the crypto market is not always obvious. If previously it was believed that lower rates are positively correlated with the growth of risky assets, now bitcoin is increasingly perceived as “digital gold” – a tool for preserving value in conditions of uncertainty.

The head of Coinbase emphasized that his forecast is based not on current dynamics, but on long-term trends. In particular, he highlighted three main arguments in favor of bitcoin’s growth to $1 million:

regulatory clarity. Armstrong recalled the Genius Act and the discussion of market structure legislation. In his opinion, the passage of these initiatives could be a game changer for the industry;

government involvement. The creation of a strategic reserve in the first cryptocurrency by the U.S. will be a huge driver of demand, likely to be followed by other G20 countries, the expert said.

ETFs and institutional capital. Coinbase provides asset custody for 80% of the launched bitcoin ETFs, Armstrong emphasized.

Recall, earlier CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Brian Armstrong announced the company’s intentions to become a financial super-application.