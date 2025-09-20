Coinbase CEO Plans to Replace Banks by Becoming a Crypto Super App

Highlights: Coinbase CEO announced plans to evolve into a full-service crypto super app. Armstrong said the goal is to replace banks by offering blockchain-based services. Coinbase will launch a credit card giving users 4% rewards in Bitcoin. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the company will evolve into a full-service crypto app to replace traditional banks. In a Fox Business interview, he said the platform’s plan to expand beyond trading, including payments, credit cards, and rewards, all powered by blockchain technology. Armstrong said, “Yes, we do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services. We want to become people’s primary financial account and I think that crypto has a right to do that.” He pointed out problems in today’s banking, noting high transaction fees. He questioned why credit card swipes cost two to three percent, saying such digital transactions should be nearly free. He added that Coinbase aims to become people’s main financial account. We're building a better set of financial services, so Coinbase can be your primary financial account. https://t.co/ciofIOIuKs — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 19, 2025 Coinbase plans to offer a credit card with 4% Bitcoin rewards, Armstrong confirmed, presenting it as part of the company’s goal to provide better alternatives to traditional banking. The initiative comes as U.S. crypto gains clearer regulation through measures like the GENIUS Act and pending Senate market structure legislation. Coinbase Expansion and Crypto Adoption CEO Brian said that new rules, like the GENIUS Act and market structure legislation, are helping crypto grow and move out of the unclear regulatory area. He also pointed out that while old banks often limit competition, Coinbase works with banks like JPMorgan and PNC on a fair and equal basis.  Armstrong is hopeful about a strong crypto ecosystem and more people using digital assets. He believes that Coinbase, being one of the first public crypto companies, helps the industry grow. He also mentioned that if the U.S. government holds Bitcoin or more ETFs become available, it could increase demand a lot. Recently, Coinbase integrated the decentralized lending protocol Morpho to allow US users to lend USDC directly within its app. This integration bypasses third-party DeFi platforms, offering potential yields up to 10.8%. The move strengthens the app’s ability to provide interest-earning opportunities to customers. The rollout of yield-bearing stablecoins has sparked debate, especially after the GENIUS Act prohibited some types of interest-generating stablecoins. Bank-backed groups, including the Bank Policy Institute, have urged regulators to close loopholes allowing yield via third-party DeFi integrations. Despite this, Coinbase remains focused on expanding services within the bounds of the law. Coinbase CEO Confident in Market Clarity Bill’s Passage Coinbase CEO showed firm optimism about a new market structure bill after talks with U.S. lawmakers. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act seeks to set clear roles for the SEC, CFTC, and other regulators, especially on non-stablecoins and tokenized stocks. Armstrong said he feels more confident than ever about its passage, noting it is crucial to keep crypto in the U.S. and avoid the regulatory excesses seen under former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. I was in DC the last few days working to get MARKET STRUCTURE legislation passed for crypto. This is how we ensure the crypto industry can be built here in America, driving innovation and protecting consumers, and making sure we never have another Gary Gensler trying to take your… pic.twitter.com/UqCH8jCNU8 — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 18, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Highlights: Coinbase CEO announced plans to evolve into a full-service crypto super app. Armstrong said the goal is to replace banks by offering blockchain-based services. Coinbase will launch a credit card giving users 4% rewards in Bitcoin. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the company will evolve into a full-service crypto app to replace traditional banks. In a Fox Business interview, he said the platform’s plan to expand beyond trading, including payments, credit cards, and rewards, all powered by blockchain technology. Armstrong said, “Yes, we do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services. We want to become people’s primary financial account and I think that crypto has a right to do that.” He pointed out problems in today’s banking, noting high transaction fees. He questioned why credit card swipes cost two to three percent, saying such digital transactions should be nearly free. He added that Coinbase aims to become people’s main financial account. We're building a better set of financial services, so Coinbase can be your primary financial account. https://t.co/ciofIOIuKs — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 19, 2025 Coinbase plans to offer a credit card with 4% Bitcoin rewards, Armstrong confirmed, presenting it as part of the company’s goal to provide better alternatives to traditional banking. The initiative comes as U.S. crypto gains clearer regulation through measures like the GENIUS Act and pending Senate market structure legislation. Coinbase Expansion and Crypto Adoption CEO Brian said that new rules, like the GENIUS Act and market structure legislation, are helping crypto grow and move out of the unclear regulatory area. He also pointed out that while old banks often limit competition, Coinbase works with banks like JPMorgan and PNC on a fair and equal basis.  Armstrong is hopeful about a strong crypto ecosystem and more people using digital assets. He believes that Coinbase, being one of the first public crypto companies, helps the industry grow. He also mentioned that if the U.S. government holds Bitcoin or more ETFs become available, it could increase demand a lot. Recently, Coinbase integrated the decentralized lending protocol Morpho to allow US users to lend USDC directly within its app. This integration bypasses third-party DeFi platforms, offering potential yields up to 10.8%. The move strengthens the app’s ability to provide interest-earning opportunities to customers. The rollout of yield-bearing stablecoins has sparked debate, especially after the GENIUS Act prohibited some types of interest-generating stablecoins. Bank-backed groups, including the Bank Policy Institute, have urged regulators to close loopholes allowing yield via third-party DeFi integrations. Despite this, Coinbase remains focused on expanding services within the bounds of the law. Coinbase CEO Confident in Market Clarity Bill’s Passage Coinbase CEO showed firm optimism about a new market structure bill after talks with U.S. lawmakers. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act seeks to set clear roles for the SEC, CFTC, and other regulators, especially on non-stablecoins and tokenized stocks. Armstrong said he feels more confident than ever about its passage, noting it is crucial to keep crypto in the U.S. and avoid the regulatory excesses seen under former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. I was in DC the last few days working to get MARKET STRUCTURE legislation passed for crypto. This is how we ensure the crypto industry can be built here in America, driving innovation and protecting consumers, and making sure we never have another Gary Gensler trying to take your… pic.twitter.com/UqCH8jCNU8 — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 18, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Coinbase CEO Plans to Replace Banks by Becoming a Crypto Super App

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/20 20:44
Threshold
T$0.01671--%
Union
U$0.013723-1.27%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02867-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00767+2.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08689+1.14%
RWAX
APP$0.00245-1.56%

Highlights:

  • Coinbase CEO announced plans to evolve into a full-service crypto super app.
  • Armstrong said the goal is to replace banks by offering blockchain-based services.
  • Coinbase will launch a credit card giving users 4% rewards in Bitcoin.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the company will evolve into a full-service crypto app to replace traditional banks. In a Fox Business interview, he said the platform’s plan to expand beyond trading, including payments, credit cards, and rewards, all powered by blockchain technology.

Armstrong said, “Yes, we do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services. We want to become people’s primary financial account and I think that crypto has a right to do that.” He pointed out problems in today’s banking, noting high transaction fees. He questioned why credit card swipes cost two to three percent, saying such digital transactions should be nearly free. He added that Coinbase aims to become people’s main financial account.

Coinbase plans to offer a credit card with 4% Bitcoin rewards, Armstrong confirmed, presenting it as part of the company’s goal to provide better alternatives to traditional banking. The initiative comes as U.S. crypto gains clearer regulation through measures like the GENIUS Act and pending Senate market structure legislation.

Coinbase Expansion and Crypto Adoption

CEO Brian said that new rules, like the GENIUS Act and market structure legislation, are helping crypto grow and move out of the unclear regulatory area. He also pointed out that while old banks often limit competition, Coinbase works with banks like JPMorgan and PNC on a fair and equal basis. 

Armstrong is hopeful about a strong crypto ecosystem and more people using digital assets. He believes that Coinbase, being one of the first public crypto companies, helps the industry grow. He also mentioned that if the U.S. government holds Bitcoin or more ETFs become available, it could increase demand a lot.

Recently, Coinbase integrated the decentralized lending protocol Morpho to allow US users to lend USDC directly within its app. This integration bypasses third-party DeFi platforms, offering potential yields up to 10.8%. The move strengthens the app’s ability to provide interest-earning opportunities to customers.

The rollout of yield-bearing stablecoins has sparked debate, especially after the GENIUS Act prohibited some types of interest-generating stablecoins. Bank-backed groups, including the Bank Policy Institute, have urged regulators to close loopholes allowing yield via third-party DeFi integrations. Despite this, Coinbase remains focused on expanding services within the bounds of the law.

Coinbase CEO Confident in Market Clarity Bill’s Passage

Coinbase CEO showed firm optimism about a new market structure bill after talks with U.S. lawmakers. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act seeks to set clear roles for the SEC, CFTC, and other regulators, especially on non-stablecoins and tokenized stocks. Armstrong said he feels more confident than ever about its passage, noting it is crucial to keep crypto in the U.S. and avoid the regulatory excesses seen under former SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

PANews reported on September 18th, according to the Securities Times, that at 2:00 AM Beijing time on September 18th, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point interest rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate from 4.25%-4.50% to 4.00%-4.25%, in line with market expectations. The Fed's interest rate announcement triggered a sharp market reaction, with the three major US stock indices rising briefly before quickly plunging. The US dollar index plummeted, briefly hitting a new low since 2025, before rebounding sharply, turning a decline into an upward trend. The sharp market volatility was closely tied to the subsequent monetary policy press conference held by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. He stated that the 50 basis point rate cut lacked broad support and that there was no need for a swift adjustment. Today's move could be viewed as a risk-management cut, suggesting the Fed will not enter a sustained cycle of rate cuts. Powell reiterated the Fed's unwavering commitment to maintaining its independence. Market participants are currently unaware of the risks to the Fed's independence. The latest published interest rate dot plot shows that the median expectation of Fed officials is to cut interest rates twice more this year (by 25 basis points each), one more than predicted in June this year. At the same time, Fed officials expect that after three rate cuts this year, there will be another 25 basis point cut in 2026 and 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08689+1.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1287+1.49%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.148-0.60%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 06:54
Partager
Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

The live-streaming and e-commerce company has struck a deal to acquire 7,500 BTC, instantly becoming one of the largest public […] The post Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,009.33+0.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1287+1.49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01861+0.70%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:15
Partager
Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

X to take down crypto scam syndicate to ensure platform's 'absolute integrity.'
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010077+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017837-0.75%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006067-3.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 20:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak