Coinbase CEO Teases ‘Lots of Cool New Products’ in Next 3 Months

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 20:48
Coinbase is entering the last quarter of 2025 with a message that avoids all the usual corporate jargon and instead delivers a straightforward reminder: time is running out, and the work needs to be finished. 

CEO Brian Armstrong decided not to release a roadmap, avoid teasing new features or even hint at the direction in which the exchange might be leaning. 

Instead, he dropped a short line and an already classic “Lock In” meme, leaving little doubt as to what the coming weeks should look like inside the company.

Coinbase has often relied on product campaigns or long-form announcements to frame its vision, but this time the message is a gesture: execution is now, the pause is over and the pressure is on. It reads less like communication for customers and more like an internal countdown.

Crypto in fall

It is interesting to note the timing of this announcement. The crypto markets are heading into a time of the year when they often go through some major changes. Bitcoin (BTC) has already had a few wild months in 2025, from the heavy red months early in the year to a strong rebound in September, and the historical record shows that October through December often set the tone for entire cycles. 

Thus, Coinbase’s move into overdrive seems to be in sync with the market’s rhythm. It is as if they are trying to make their own schedule match the natural cycle of volatility.

In short, Coinbase is closing out the year by leaning forward, not by waiting.

Source: https://u.today/coinbase-ceo-teases-lots-of-cool-new-products-in-next-3-months

