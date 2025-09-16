Coinbase Exploring Native Token for Base Chain, According to Brian Armstrong and Jesse Pollak

Par : The Daily Hodl
2025/09/16 02:41
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01359-6.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Executives from the top crypto exchange in the US say the company is looking at introducing a token for its own native blockchain.

In a post on X, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the exchange is exploring the creation of a Base network token, noting that it “could be a great tool for accelerating decentralization and expanding creator and developer growth in the ecosystem.”

Adds Armstrong,

“To be clear, there are no definitive plans. We’re just updating our philosophy. As of now, we’re exploring it.”

In a video posted to Base’s official X account, Jesse Pollak, long-time Coinbase executive and creator of the Base chain, says that exploring a token will be a key part of the ecosystem’s future.

“We’re going to be exploring a network token for Base. And I will be upfront with you all, it’s early. And I’m a little nervous, my heart is racing… As we thought about sharing this early exploration, we got all sorts of advice. People telling me ‘don’t share it, you need to keep it close to your chest, it’s too early.’ And I sat back at myself and we said ‘What’s the Base way to do this?’ 

And the Base way is that we do it in the open. We don’t have all the answers, we really don’t, but we’re going to figure it out, and we’re going to figure it out together, because we think this could be a really, really powerful tool for building the global economy that all of us believe in.”

According to DefiLlama, Base has a total value locked (TVL) of $5.021 billion.

Follow us on X, Facebook and Telegram
Don't Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get email alerts delivered directly to your inbox
Check Price Action
Surf The Daily Hodl Mix

 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Midjourney

The post Coinbase Exploring Native Token for Base Chain, According to Brian Armstrong and Jesse Pollak appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.29%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01167-9.39%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2912-5.65%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Partager
Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy blijft doorgaan met het stapelen van Bitcoin. Ondanks de stevige prijs van ruim $114.000 per stuk, koopt het bedrijf opnieuw een flinke lading in. In de meest recente aankoop voegt Strategy 525 BTC toe aan zijn reserves, goed voor een investering van ongeveer $60,2 miljoen. Daarmee komt het totaal... Het bericht Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,447.98-0.38%
MetYa
MET$0.243-0.32%
OP
OP$0.7441-5.77%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 02:28
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001689-3.37%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2567-6.21%
MAY
MAY$0.04276-13.03%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention