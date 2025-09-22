Coinbase Faces Customer Fury — Exec Promises To Do Better

Coinbase has faced weeks of anger from users who say the exchange is slow to respond when they need help. Reports have revealed that frustration grew even louder after a major data breach exposed sensitive details of more than 69,000 customers. Now, the company is promising to change how it handles support.

Four-Pillar Plan To Fix Service

Senior Director Wes Griffith admitted that customers have not been satisfied. He announced a four-pillar strategy aimed at repairing the relationship with users.

The first step is to catch problems in the product itself before people need to ask for assistance.

The second step will push more automation and self-service options so simple problems can be solved without contacting an agent.

The third part of the plan is to make it easier to reach a real human when needed. Many users have complained about getting stuck in loops with chatbots, repeating their issues without getting real answers.

The fourth pillar focuses on live support quality, with training and better tools promised for staff. Coinbase says fewer transfers between agents are already helping customers get their issues solved faster.

Data Breach Fueled Anger

The backlash reached a peak after a TaskUs employee working for Coinbase was accused of stealing and selling customer records.

According to reports, as many as 200 customer files a day were photographed and offered for sale. Names, phone numbers, emails, and even government ID images were taken.

Coinbase has stressed that no passwords, private keys, or funds were touched.

The company ended ties with those involved in the breach and is working more closely with law enforcement. It is also moving toward creating a US-based customer service hub, a move that could help cut reliance on outside vendors.

Early Signs Of Change

Based on the latest numbers, customer satisfaction improved by around 20% in August compared to the previous months.

The rate of contact transfers, when a customer’s case is handed off between agents, has dropped to about 10%. Coinbase says these early results show progress, but the effort is far from complete.

Security and service remain under the lens. Regulators are still investigating, and users continue to question whether the changes will hold over time. Many customers want to see faster response times and more transparency on how issues are tracked.

Coinbase’s promise is simple: listen more closely and respond faster. Whether the company can turn that pledge into lasting improvement is something both customers and regulators will be watching closely.

Featured image from Money; Getty Images, chart from TradingView