Coinbase files legal motion over Gensler, SEC missing text messages

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/13 00:20
Legal representatives for Coinbase filed a motion for a legal hearing and potential remedies after the SEC failed to comply with FOIA requests.

Coinbase is escalating its dispute with US regulators over past communications involving former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler.

Coinbase filed a legal motion on Thursday requesting a hearing to address the SEC Office of the Inspector General’s investigation, which found that the agency deleted nearly one year’s worth of text messages from Gensler and other senior officials in “avoidable” errors.

The exchange said the SEC should explain why it did not conduct a full search of agency records, including text messages from Gensler and senior SEC officials, when it requested the messages in several Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) filings from 2023 and 2024.

