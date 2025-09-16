Coinbase Institutional Joins Smarter Web to Strengthen Bitcoin Treasury

TLDR

The Smarter Web Company has partnered with Coinbase Institutional to enhance its Bitcoin treasury management.

Coinbase Institutional will help secure the growing Bitcoin holdings of The Smarter Web Company through Coinbase Prime.

As of September 2025, The Smarter Web Company holds 2,470 BTC, valued at approximately $2.83 billion.

The partnership aligns with The Smarter Web Company’s “10-Year Plan” for long-term Bitcoin accumulation.

The Smarter Web Company raised £17.5 million in July to support its continued Bitcoin adoption efforts.

The Smarter Web Company has selected Coinbase Institutional as its new Bitcoin custody partner. This strategic decision strengthens the firm’s position as a global leader in corporate Bitcoin strategy. By partnering with Coinbase Institutional, The Smarter Web Company enhances its Bitcoin treasury infrastructure and solidifies its commitment to long-term growth.

Smarter Web’s Continued Focus on Bitcoin Adoption

The Smarter Web Company has built its business around Bitcoin, with its treasury holding 2,470 BTC. This Bitcoin is valued at approximately $2.83 billion at current prices. Since 2023, the company has accepted Bitcoin as a payment method, using it as a core asset in its treasury.

The partnership with Coinbase Institutional is a significant step in the company’s long-term strategy. CEO Andrew Webley commented on the move, stating, “Coinbase has established itself as one of the most respected and regulated players in the digital asset space.” She added that Coinbase’s institutional-grade custody solutions are a perfect fit for the company’s long-term strategy.

Smarter Web continues to expand its Bitcoin holdings through its “10-Year Plan.” As part of this strategy, it aims to accumulate more Bitcoin over the coming years. The company made its most recent purchase of 30 BTC in September, bringing its holdings to the current total.

Coinbase Institutional’s Role in Smarter Web’s Bitcoin Strategy

Coinbase Institutional will now assist The Smarter Web Company in managing its Bitcoin assets. The partnership allows Smarter Web to leverage Coinbase Prime, a platform designed for secure custody and efficient execution. This collaboration aligns with Smarter Web’s commitment to transparency and risk management.

The company has been actively building its Bitcoin treasury, aiming to lead the market in the UK and beyond. The move is also intended to enhance shareholder value by adding credibility to its Bitcoin treasury. The Smarter Web Company’s growing presence in the market underscores its commitment to driving global Bitcoin adoption.

The new partnership with Coinbase Institutional further strengthens Smarter Web’s position as the UK’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin-holding firm. Additionally, it helps the company move closer to its goal of becoming a dominant player in the global Bitcoin treasury landscape. This partnership supports Smarter Web’s vision of scaling securely and responsibly in the evolving digital asset space.

In recent months, Smarter Web has raised £17.5 million to fund its ongoing Bitcoin adoption efforts. The company’s treasury strategy shows no signs of slowing down. More Bitcoin purchases are expected as part of Smarter Web’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its position in the digital asset market.

