Coinbase integrates DeFi markets into centralized platform with DEX feature

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/09 02:15
U
U$0.02082-0.09%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001881+10.25%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000003698-13.51%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08507-2.21%
RWAX
APP$0.002661+0.07%

Coinbase is erasing the divide between centralized convenience and decentralized freedom. Its new in-app DEX trading feature allows select U.S. users to swap Base-native tokens instantly, merging the speed of centralized exchanges with the vastness of DeFi’s asset pool.

Summary
  • Coinbase launched in-app DEX trading for select U.S. users, excluding New York, starting with Base network tokens.
  • The feature allows near-instant trading of newly minted assets, bypassing traditional listing delays.
  • Coinbase plans to expand DEX support to more networks, including Solana, and broaden geographic access over time.

In a blog post on August 8, crypto exchange Coinbase announced the rollout of decentralized exchange trading for a limited group of U.S. users, excluding New York. The feature, currently supporting Base network tokens, enables near-instant trading of newly launched assets, bypassing Coinbase’s traditional listing process.

The integration marks a strategic shift for the publicly traded exchange, which has historically operated as a tightly controlled gateway to crypto. Coinbase said the rollout opens access to tokens from projects like Virtuals AI Agents and Reserve Protocol DTFs directly through the app, with swaps routed through aggregators like Uniswap and Aerodrome.

The gradual path to Full DEX integration

According to the blog post, Coinbase will roll out DEX assets in batches to balance accessibility with stability. Traditional exchange listings require weeks of vetting, but decentralized tokens can pop up overnight , sometimes without any warning at all. Coinbase’s gradual rollout acts as a buffer, protecting users from illiquid or sketchy tokens while still unlocking broader market access.

This measured approach gives the exchange room to test the waters, tweak its pricing engines, and smoothly blend these new assets into its established trading systems.”

What does this mean for crypto traders?

The benefits of this integration extend beyond mere convenience. For traders, Coinbase’s DEX feature eliminates the friction typically associated with decentralized exchanges, such as wallet management, gas fees, and fragmented liquidity, while preserving access to the same underlying markets.

Per the blog post, the platform automatically sources the best prices across protocols like Uniswap and Aerodrome, sparing users the manual legwork of hunting for optimal trades. Meanwhile, sponsored transaction fees remove a common barrier for newcomers, effectively lowering the entry point to DeFi.

This ethos is evident in the design choices: users can fund trades directly from their Coinbase balances or USDC holdings, track portfolio performance within the app, and access onchain analytics, all without toggling between multiple platforms.

Looking ahead, Coinbase has signaled ambitions beyond Base. Solana might be next in line for DEX support, a logical step given its thriving retail trading scene and high-volume token launches. Geographic expansion is also underway, with plans to bring the feature to more international markets.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 13:04
Partager
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
Waves
WAVES$1.4385+7.68%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02596-4.59%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:05
Partager
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2259-1.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.1565-3.63%
Partager
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion