Coinbase introduces DEX trading for US customers, leveraging its Base L2 network

Coinbase (COIN) announced on Friday that it will roll out decentralised exchange (DEX) trading for US customers via the Coinbase app, providing support to several Base-native tokens.

Coinbase set to allow decentralized exchange trading for US customers

Coinbase revealed on Friday that it is expanding the range of tokens available on its platform after rolling out DEX trading support for US customers, except for those in New York.

"Coinbase is now unlocking a new era of access, going from just 300 assets yesterday to millions before long," the company wrote in a statement on Friday.

Coinbase plans to permit immediate trading of newly created tokens on the Base blockchain via the Coinbase app. It added that the new initiative will block tokens identified as malicious or fraudulent from being listed.

"At launch, users will be able to discover and trade a growing list of Base-native tokens, including assets from leading projects like Virtuals AI Agents, Reserve Protocol DTFs, SoSo Value Indices, Auki Labs and Super Champs," Coinbase stated.

The company plans to gradually add support for several Base-native DEX tokens over the coming weeks and aims to expand to other blockchains, starting with Solana.

It also stated that it will provide an integrated self-custody wallet to simplify the trading process and sponsor all network fees for users.

Additionally, Coinbase said it plans to expand beyond US shores and provide its DEX services to users in other countries.

The move comes on the back of an expansion effort from the company in 2025. The exchange acquired crypto options trading platform Deribit for $2.9 billion in May to broaden its user base.

Coinbase also partnered with PNC Bank to offer retail and institutional clients access to cryptocurrency services through its Crypto‑as‑a‑Service (CaaS) platform, enabling them to buy, sell, and hold digital assets.

COIN saw a slight decline on Friday despite the announcement, extending its losses to 2.7% over the past five days.