Coinbase Introduces On-Chain DeFi Lending with Morpho Integration

2025/09/19 12:42
Key Points:Coinbase integrates Morpho, enabling on-chain DeFi lending for users.Potential USDC yield up to 10.8% APY.Enhances Coinbase’s role as a DeFi-fintech bridge. Coinbase recently introduced a new feature allowing users to engage in on-chain DeFi lending directly through its app, offering up to 10.8% yields on USDC, leveraging Morpho technology. This initiative underscores Coinbase’s strategy to integrate DeFi into mainstream finance, enhancing financial services and user engagement in the emerging digital landscape. Market Reactions and the Broader DeFi Landscape Coinbase, a leading crypto exchange, has integrated Morpho into its app, empowering users to engage in on-chain DeFi lending with USDC, offering yields of up to 10.8% APY. The integration highlights Coinbase’s strategy to become a main financial hub by linking traditional fintech with open DeFi infrastructure. This initiative is likely to boost user engagement by offering products that blend comfort with decentralized finance opportunities. Coinbase has launched a new USDC lending feature powered by Morpho, enabling millions of customers to earn highly competitive yields directly from their trusted platform. … This represents a continuation of the largest consumer-facing integration of DeFi infrastructure to date and demonstrates how fintechs and DeFi can work together to deliver sophisticated financial products at scale. – Morpho Official Blog Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Coinbase’s integration with Morpho represents a significant move in the “DeFi Mullet” model, combining user-friendly fintech interfaces with robust decentralized finance infrastructure, marking a trend that’s gaining popularity among major enterprises. According to CoinMarketCap, USDC maintains a steady market presence with a price of $1.00 and a market cap of $74.31 billion. Recent trading data shows a 24-hour volume of $18.90 billion, indicating stability despite a notable decrease in trading activity. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:35 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team anticipates that Coinbase’s integration with DeFi protocols like Morpho may encourage broader adoption of decentralized finance. This shift could influence regulatory frameworks, as financial institutions might push for clearer guidelines to benefit from decentralized structures while maintaining compliance. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/coinbase-defi-lending-morpho/

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

The post Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fidelity Investments purchased 34,740 ETH (~$159.4M) for its spot Ethereum ETF. Institutional demand for Ethereum exposure via regulated investment vehicles remains strong. Fidelity Investments, a major U.S. asset management firm, purchased 34,740 Ethereum tokens valued at $159.4 million for its spot ETF on Thursday. The acquisition reflects continued institutional demand for Ethereum exposure through regulated investment products. Spot Ethereum ETFs launched in mid-2024 following regulatory approval. Ethereum ETFs saw cumulative inflows exceeding $1 billion in their first few months after launch in 2024, reflecting growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets among institutional investors. Fidelity has reported consistent Ethereum purchases for its ETF throughout 2025, with acquisitions ranging from tens to hundreds of millions in value. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fidelity-spot-etf-purchases-ethereum-worth-159-4m/
Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Optimism has outlined its timeline for Superchain Upgrade 16a, a safety-focused upgrade designed to give chains more flexibility and developers better tools. Optimism has unveiled plans for its next major network upgrade which aims to boost safety and flexibility across…
Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) shares retraced in Thursday's after-hours trading after rallying by triple digits during the regular session.read more
