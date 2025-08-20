Coinbase Launches 5x XRP Futures as $2.80 Demand Zone Approaches

XRP Perpetuals Arrive on Coinbase — A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Derivatives

Coinbase continues to reinforce its leadership in the U.S. crypto derivatives market with the launch of XRP perpetual futures, expanding its suite of leveraged trading options following nano Bitcoin and Ether contracts to meet growing trader demand.

The XRP perpetual futures feature five-year expirations, eliminating monthly rollovers. Each USD-settled contract represents 10 XRP and offers up to 5x leverage, combining the flexibility of offshore perpetuals with full U.S. regulatory compliance for a secure trading environment.

Unlike traditional futures contracts that have fixed expiration dates, perpetual futures let traders hold positions indefinitely without rollover complexities, keeping prices aligned with the spot market.

A funding rate mechanism ensures futures track the underlying asset, enabling efficient, long-term trading strategies.

Therefore, Coinbase’s launch of XRP perpetual futures marks a major step in U.S. crypto derivatives, offering traders a regulated, secure, and compliant way to access leveraged crypto trading.

This expansion strengthens Coinbase’s product suite and underscores its commitment to delivering innovative, regulated financial solutions to the crypto community.

With growing demand for crypto derivatives, Coinbase’s launch of XRP perpetual futures cements its leadership in the regulated crypto market, highlighting the mainstreaming of digital assets and the evolving landscape of crypto trading.

This move follows XRP’s breakout performance in Coinbase’s Q2 earnings, where it surpassed Ethereum in trading prominence.

XRP Faces Critical Test: $2.96–$2.99 Support Key Ahead of Potential $2.80 Retest

According to Doshsai, “XRP has been moving in a structured pattern over the past weeks. After breaking down from a triangle formation, price found a bottom near the $2.80 demand zone, which aligned with the long-term downward trendline.”

Source: Doshsai

The market analyst warned that if XRP fails to maintain support above the $2.96–$2.99 range, it could trigger a decline toward the $2.80 demand zone, a critical support level for the token.

Presently, XRP is trading at $2.92, sitting just below the key $2.96–$2.99 support band, and failure to reclaim it might expose a retest of the $2.80 demand level.

Market expert Crypto Joe also identifies $2.75 as a key support level for XRP.

Conclusion

Coinbase’s launch of XRP perpetual futures marks a critical step in the evolution of the U.S. crypto derivatives market.

By combining regulatory compliance with advanced trading functionality, the exchange not only meets the growing demand for digital asset products but also sets a benchmark for responsible innovation in a rapidly expanding sector.

Meanwhile, XRP’s ability to maintain support above the $2.96–$2.99 range is crucial. A failure to do so could open the door for a retest of the $2.80 demand zone, a scenario that should be monitored closely.