TLDR Coinbase’s new futures product combines the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks and crypto ETFs in one contract. The Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures offers 10% exposure to top tech firms and crypto ETFs. Coinbase is pioneering multi-asset derivatives, blending traditional and crypto assets in futures. This new product aims to bridge traditional finance with [...] The post Coinbase Launches First U.S. Futures Product Combining Crypto and Tech Equities appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Coinbase’s new futures product combines the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks and crypto ETFs in one contract. The Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures offers 10% exposure to top tech firms and crypto ETFs. Coinbase is pioneering multi-asset derivatives, blending traditional and crypto assets in futures. This new product aims to bridge traditional finance with [...] The post Coinbase Launches First U.S. Futures Product Combining Crypto and Tech Equities appeared first on CoinCentral.

Coinbase Launches First U.S. Futures Product Combining Crypto and Tech Equities

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/23 09:30
Union
U$0.010541-14.30%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06139-8.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.102-0.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03509-14.74%

TLDR

  • Coinbase’s new futures product combines the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks and crypto ETFs in one contract.
  • The Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures offers 10% exposure to top tech firms and crypto ETFs.
  • Coinbase is pioneering multi-asset derivatives, blending traditional and crypto assets in futures.
  • This new product aims to bridge traditional finance with Web3 for institutional investors.

Coinbase Institutional has introduced a new futures contract called the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, marking a significant development in the world of institutional investing. This contract bundles exposure to major technology stocks, known as the “Magnificent 7,” and crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) into a single product. The new product is available on Coinbase Derivatives, the firm’s regulated futures exchange.

The contract is designed to provide institutional investors with diversified exposure to both traditional equities and crypto assets, without the need to hold each asset individually. By merging these two asset classes, Coinbase aims to provide an efficient and regulated way for institutions to access a broad range of high-profile investments.

Combining Tech Stocks and Crypto ETFs in One Product

The Mag7 group refers to seven of the most prominent tech companies in the world, which collectively represent around 30% of the market capitalization of the S&P 500. The new futures contract tracks these companies and also includes two crypto ETFs — BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

This combination allows investors to gain exposure to both the tech sector and the rapidly-growing cryptocurrency space in one product.

Each component of the index, including Coinbase’s stock and the crypto ETFs, is weighted equally at 10%, creating a balanced exposure to both traditional and digital assets. This new product aims to simplify the process of investing in these diverse asset classes while providing the liquidity and accessibility that institutional investors expect.

The First U.S.-Listed Multi-Asset Futures Contract

The Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures is the first U.S.-listed derivative that merges both crypto and tech equities in one contract. This product represents Coinbase’s entry into the world of multi-asset derivatives, a strategy that could reshape how institutional investors engage with both traditional finance (TradFi) and Web3.

By creating a futures product that combines major technology stocks with digital assets, Coinbase is positioning itself as a bridge between traditional finance and the evolving crypto market. This move reflects a growing trend of blending traditional financial products with crypto exposure, catering to institutions that are exploring ways to invest in Web3 technologies without directly holding cryptocurrencies.

A Strategic Pivot for Coinbase

This launch marks a strategic pivot for Coinbase, as it seeks to expand beyond its core business of cryptocurrency exchanges into the realm of derivatives and institutional products. The success of this futures contract could pave the way for additional similar products in the future. However, even if the product does not see immediate success, it still signals Coinbase’s commitment to offering innovative financial products that cater to institutional investors.

The broader goal is to attract institutional capital by providing easy access to the growing Web3 ecosystem. Products like the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures could help bring new investors into the crypto space, particularly those from traditional sectors who may have been hesitant to dive into direct cryptocurrency holdings.

Coinbase’s new futures product is likely to draw attention from other financial exchanges, which may seek to replicate or offer similar products in the future. If successful, this product could have a broader influence on how both the tech and crypto sectors are integrated within institutional portfolios.

The post Coinbase Launches First U.S. Futures Product Combining Crypto and Tech Equities appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.39-6.33%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005593-11.60%
BULLS
BULLS$745.04-0.08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
Partager
HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text

HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text

The post HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fed has resumed interest rate cuts after a nine-month hiatus, lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4% to 4.25%. According to the “dot plot” projection reflected in the decision text, two additional interest rate cuts are envisaged in 2025. While 9 out of 19 officials expected two more interest rate cuts this year, 2 predicted a single cut, and 6 predicted no additional cuts. Newly appointed Fed Board member Stephen I. Miran dissented from the decision, voting for a stronger 50 basis point cut. The decision noted that economic growth slowed in the first half of the year, employment growth slowed, and the unemployment rate rose slightly. It also noted that inflation had begun to rise but remained high. While reiterating that it maintains its long-term targets of maximum employment and 2% inflation, the Fed noted that uncertainties regarding the economic outlook remain high. The statement read, “The Committee assesses that downside risks to employment have increased, in line with the balance of risks.” The statement stated that interest rate policy will be reshaped in the coming period, taking into account future data, the economic outlook, and the balance of risks. It also noted that the reduction in holdings of Treasury bonds, corporate debt instruments, and mortgage-backed securities will continue. The resolution was supported by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Vice Chair John C. Williams, and board members Michael S. Barr, Michelle W. Bowman, Susan M. Collins, Lisa D. Cook, Austan D. Goolsbee, Philip N. Jefferson, Alberto G. Musalem, Jeffrey R. Schmid, and Christopher J. Waller. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/hot-moments-fomc-statement-released-following-the-fed-interest-rate-decision-here-are-all-the-details-of-the-full-text/
Chainbase
C$0.21811-14.19%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03047-8.38%
Gravity
G$0.01009-5.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:18
Partager
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

Rainbow proposes to acquire Clanker Protocol and announces token distribution plan