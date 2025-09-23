Coinbase launches Mag7 + crypto equity index futures

Coinbase has officially launched its recently announced crypto equity index futures, bringing the hybrid futures product to investors as it diversifies its offering.

Summary Coinbase has rolled out the cypto equity index futures on its derivatives platform.

Mag 7 stocks in the index include Apple, Microsoft, Google-parent Alphabet, Amazon and NVIDIA.

Coinbase stock and Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds IBIT and ETHA also make up the hybrid index futures contract.

Earlier this month, U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase disclosed its plan to unveil the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures. The launch, the publicly traded company said at the time, would mark the first U.S.-listed futures product that combines the seven top technology stocks with the top two cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds.

Officially, trading of the magnificent seven stocks + Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs is live. Coinbase confirmed the trading of the futures product went live on September 22,2025 via a post on X.

Why does this matter?

The offering of the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures brings simultaneous exposure to major tech stocks and crypto. The product is available via Coinbase Derivatives, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission–regulated platform that offers 24/7 access to the trading of margined futures contracts.

Big Tech stocks and crypto

The Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index will comprise the “Magnificent 7” stocks of Apple, Microsoft Corporation, Google-parent Alphabet, Amazon, NVIDIA Corporation, Meta Platforms, and Tesla.

Other than these seven, the product will include Coinbase stock (COIN) and BlackRock ETFs iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF. The two ETFs, with IBIT and ETHA tickers respectively, are leading cryptocurrency ETFs in the market.

“The Index will follow an even-weighting methodology, with each of the 10 components representing 10% of the Index,” Boris Ilyevsky, head of Coinbase Derivatives, said in a blog post.

Coinbase will undertake a quarterly rebalancing of the index to reflect market changes. The launch comes as institutional bets on crypto spike and Big Tech stocks trading aligns more with risk-on appetite in the market.