The post Coinbase launches U.S. futures contract for equities and crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Coinbase Institutional introduced the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, a contract on Coinbase Derivatives blending exposure to major tech stocks (Magnificent 7) and crypto ETFs. This allows institutional investors to trade a diversified basket of high-profile equities and crypto assets via regulated futures, rather than buying each asset individually. Coinbase Institutional today launched its Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, a new contract that bundles exposure to major technology stocks and crypto assets into a single tradable product on Coinbase Derivatives, the company's regulated futures exchange. The product combines the Magnificent 7 tech stocks with crypto exchange-traded funds, allowing investors to gain diversified exposure without directly holding the underlying assets. The Mag7 group represents about 30% of the S&P 500's market capitalization as of 2025. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coinbase-mag7-crypto-index-futures-launch/