Coinbase Launches XRP and Solana Perpetual Futures for U.S. Traders

Coinbase expands U.S. crypto derivatives with XRP and Solana perpetual futures, offering 10x leverage and CFTC-regulated trading access.

Coinbase, a leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, launched perpetual futures contracts for XRP and Solana on August 18, 2025. The action will increase its derivatives provisions to customers in the U.S. The new nano XRP and nano Solana perpetual futures are called contracts, and enable traders to place bets on the price movements of these popular cryptocurrencies without having to own them. The launch is a continuation of the move Coinbase made on July 30, 2025, to introduce perpetual-style futures contracts on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Coinbase Adds 10x Leverage Nano Futures for XRP, Solana

While each nano XRP contract is 10 XRP, each nano Solana covers 5 SOL. Both contracts are quoted in U.S. dollars and adjust via funding rates to make prices track to the spot market. They are listed and traded on Coinbase Derivatives, which falls under the regulation of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This guarantees a safe and regulatory compliant trading environment to retail and institutional investors.

The launch is timely as XRP and Solana are getting attention.

XRP is the cryptocurrency linked to the Ripple payment system. It recently gained attention after Ripple settled a long legal battle with the SEC. The case ended in March 2025 with a \$50 million fine. Solana, another popular cryptocurrency, has a market cap of \$98.99 billion. Its price rose 27.68% over the past two months. However, it dropped 6.14% in the last 24 hours. Solana is known for its speed and low fees. Some futures contracts on these assets offer up to 10x leverage. This allows traders to control larger positions with less capital, but it also increases risk.

Coinbase has been expanding its futures trading offerings. In April 2025, the platform launched standard and nano XRP futures. Nano contracts represent 500 XRP, while standard ones equal 10,000 XRP. Then in May, Coinbase introduced 24/7 trading for XRP, Solana, and Cardano futures. It became the first CFTC-regulated exchange to offer round-the-clock access. Trading data shows high user activity. Nano Solana futures top the charts with over 23,000 daily contracts. XRP futures also perform well, with more than 13,000 contracts traded daily.

New XRP, SOL Perpetual Futures Target U.S. Retail Traders

The time is interesting because the SEC has postponed decisions on XRP ETF applications by 21Shares, CoinShares, and Grayscale on August 18, 2025. Nonetheless, Coinbase regulated futures offer a method of U.S. traders to acquire exposure to XRP and Solana. The contracts are perpetual in nature unlike the traditional futures and traders can hold positions forever. Such flexibility, when combined with low contract size, makes them available to retail traders with small amounts of capital.

Moreover, the emphasis of Coinbase on regulated derivatives is not an isolated event. More than three-quarters of world crypto trading activity is conducted by derivatives, a market that U.S. exchanges such as Coinbase and Robinhood are fighting to win. The analysts believe that such nano contracts have the potential to drive liquidity and trading volumes and will promote increased amounts of regulated trading across the U.S.

Ultimately, XRP and Solana perpetual futures launched by Coinbase make the company a leader in regulated crypto derivatives. As interest around these assets mounts and the regulatory environment in the country becomes crypto-friendly, the migration would transform the way U.S. traders handle altcoin markets.

