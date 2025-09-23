Coinbase Legal Chief Defends Base, Warns Against L2 “Exchange” Confusion

TLDR:

Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal says L2 sequencers only process transactions and don’t match buyers and sellers like an exchange.

Paul The Coinbase lawyer compared L2s to AWS, saying infrastructure can run apps but isn’t the marketplace itself.

He warned that labeling L2 sequencers as exchanges spreads FUD and misrepresents their purpose in scaling Ethereum.

Grewal emphasized that apps and smart contracts handle order matching, not sequencers processing transactions.



Crypto debates are heating up as regulators eye Layer-2 infrastructure. Some argue sequencers should be treated like exchanges. Others say that view is wrong and risks confusing developers and policymakers.

Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal weighed in this week to clear the air.

In a thread shared on X, Grewal said L2 sequencers are not exchanges. He explained that they are general-purpose infrastructure that process transactions and messages on Ethereum. Calling them exchanges, he said, creates confusion about what these systems actually do.

Sequencers Process, Not Match Orders

Grewal pointed to the SEC’s definition of an exchange, which involves bringing together buyers and sellers of securities. L2 sequencers, by contrast, only batch transactions and post them to Ethereum. Matching rules and price discovery happen in apps, not in the sequencer layer.

He compared this to a cloud provider running code without being responsible for what that code does. Developers deploy smart contracts and interfaces that can include automated market makers, order books, or auctions. The sequencer just executes and orders the transactions deterministically.

This distinction matters because it decides who holds compliance responsibilities. If sequencers were treated as exchanges, infrastructure providers could face new legal requirements. That could reshape the entire scaling stack of Ethereum and slow development.

Coinbase Lawyer Defends Base’s Role

Grewal used Coinbase’s Base network as an example. He said Base’s sequencer simply enables cheaper, faster transactions for users and developers. Any trading functionality still lives in the smart contracts and apps that people choose to interact with.

He added that labeling sequencers as exchanges is spreading fear and misunderstanding in the market. This, he said, distracts from the role L2s play in scaling Ethereum and supporting a growing onchain economy.

The debate comes as regulators increase scrutiny of crypto infrastructure. Builders and investors are watching closely, since how sequencers are categorized could affect compliance costs and network design.

