Paul Grewal, the chief legal officer of Coinbase, a leading American crypto firm, has defended the company’s native layer-2 blockchain, Base, following a recent argument by a Commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that such infrastructures should be treated similarly to securities exchanges like the Nasdaq and NYSE. Launched in 2023, Base ... Read more The post Coinbase Legal Chief Says L2 Sequencers Like Base Are Not Securities Exchanges Amid Regulatory Scrutiny appeared first on BiteMyCoin.Paul Grewal, the chief legal officer of Coinbase, a leading American crypto firm, has defended the company’s native layer-2 blockchain, Base, following a recent argument by a Commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that such infrastructures should be treated similarly to securities exchanges like the Nasdaq and NYSE. Launched in 2023, Base ... Read more The post Coinbase Legal Chief Says L2 Sequencers Like Base Are Not Securities Exchanges Amid Regulatory Scrutiny appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Coinbase Legal Chief Says L2 Sequencers Like Base Are Not Securities Exchanges Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Par : Bitemycoin
2025/09/27 19:39
Wink
LIKE$0.00793+3.40%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001575+1.28%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4304+5.28%
Union
U$0.010413-1.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07512+0.89%

Paul Grewal, the chief legal officer of Coinbase, a leading American crypto firm, has defended the company’s native layer-2 blockchain, Base, following a recent argument by a Commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that such infrastructures should be treated similarly to securities exchanges like the Nasdaq and NYSE.

Launched in 2023, Base chain is a low-cost, developer-focused blockchain built on top of Ethereum. It has since become a popular scaling solution for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Base is a Layer-2 Scaling Solution that Processes Transactions in Parallel to Ethereum before Posting them on the Mainnet

In a series of X threads, Grewal said L2 sequencers like Base operate more as a general-purpose blockchain infrastructure that processes transactions and messages in batches before posting them on the Ethereum mainnet, rather than an exchange-like platform for matching securities trades.

He reiterated that trading activities happen within applications built on top of Base, such as automated market makers (AMMs) or centralized limit order book protocols, and not at the L2 layer itself. The Coinbase CLO also noted that classifying Base as an “exchange” creates confusion about what functionality the similar L2 sequencers actually serve.

Grewal’s comments came amid growing debate over the role of Layer-2 sequencers, with SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce warning that centralized sequencers resemble exchange matching engines and could very well fall within the financial watchdog’s regulatory jurisdiction. However, by the agency’s own definition, an exchange is a marketplace that matches buyers and sellers of securities.

Classifying L2s as an Exchange could Hinder Innovation and Growth in Blockchain Scaling, Warns Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal

He compared Base to an off-chain version of cloud service providers like AWS, where the infrastructure simply runs code in the form of smart contracts that developers provide, which could include datasets like payments, calls, messages, and exchanges. The sequencer simply executes and orders transactions deterministically.

This distinction is key because it determines who is responsible for regulatory compliance. Industry experts warned that if sequencers are treated as exchanges, then it would impose heavy compliance burdens on infrastructure providers like Base, which could hinder innovation on Ethereum’s scaling stack and slow the growth of the broader DeFi ecosystem.

Grewal concluded his arguments by stating that L2 sequencers enable “scalable, secure” on-chain transactions that help scale Ethereum compute, enabling a wide range of applications in a new economy. “Mislabeling them is actively spreading FUD and overlooks the critical role they play in scaling.”

Base Hints at Native Token Launch, Announces Solana Support on Bridging Platform

The ongoing regulatory debate coincides with a shift in Coinbase’s long-term approach to Base. During the recently held BaseCamp 2025 event in Vermont, Jesse Pollak, head of Base chain, announced that the network is planning to launch a native token. This marked a departure from the company’s previous stance that it would not issue its own cryptocurrency. 

However, Pollack emphasized that no final decision has been made on the design, governance, or timeline for the token, but described the project as part of Base’s efforts to accelerate decentralization while expanding opportunities for on-chain developers and creators.

Apart from news regarding a potential token release, Base also announced an open-source bridging platform with Solana support that will enable interoperability between ERC-20 (Ethereum) and SPL (Solana) standard assets. These developments signify the rapid growth of the ecosystem amid the unresolved regulatory questions facing Layer-2 infrastructure providers.

Base Positions Itself as a Strong Contender for the Next DeFi Wave, TVL Nears $5 Billion

Ethereum dominates the DeFi market, with $86.3 billion in total value locked (TVL) on all platforms deployed on the Layer-1 blockchain. While Base currently holds only 6% of that TVL, at $4.83 billion, across more than 700 protocols, it is showing steady growth despite short-term fluctuations. Token liquidity on the network is largely driven by stablecoins, which account for $4.4 billion in circulating supply. U.S. dollar-backed USDC, issued by Circle, and Singapore dollar-pegged XSGD, issued by StraitsX, are currently the only stablecoins available on Base.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes are closing in on $2 billion, while perpetuals trading has added $1.1 billion to Base’s market value, positioning it among the most liquid L2 networks. Bridged liquidity is by far the biggest contributor, standing at nearly $20 billion, suggesting large capital inflows that are yet to be fully deployed in DeFi protocols. DEXs, including Uniswap, Aave, Aerodrome, and Spark, are fueling liquidity on Base.

While Ethereum and Solana still command the DeFi space, Base chain’s rapid rise, supported by Coinbase’s robust infrastructure and strong user base, is placing it as a strong contender in the next wave of DeFi expansion.

The post Coinbase Legal Chief Says L2 Sequencers Like Base Are Not Securities Exchanges Amid Regulatory Scrutiny appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Bittensor
TAO$300.77+2.03%
1
1$0.008285-7.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01188+3.75%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/27 19:30
Partager
James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0002934-2.20%
Aster
ASTER$2.0534+10.08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Partager
Bloomberg analysts predict that over 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.

Bloomberg analysts predict that over 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.

PANews reported on September 18 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote on the X platform that the number of ETF listings doubled after the US SEC implemented universal ETF listing standards. Therefore, after the new regulations are introduced, it is likely that more than 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months. Earlier today, news broke that the U.S. SEC approved universal listing standards to speed up the approval of cryptocurrency ETFs .
Union
U$0.010402-1.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07517+1.26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 13:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

Bloomberg analysts predict that over 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.

Federal Reserve Slashes Rates, Investors Show Resilience

Details Emerge About a Deal That Could Shift the Balance in the Cryptocurrency World