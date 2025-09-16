Coinbase overweegt om eigen token te lanceren op Base blockchain

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/16 19:46
@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Coinbase, een grote cryptobeurs, overweegt het lanceren van een eigen cryptocurrency op de Base blockchain. Hiermee willen ze de decentralisatie van het platform verbeteren. Ook werken ze aan een Solana (SOL) bridge.  Maar waarom overweegt Coinbase de lancering van een eigen token? En wat zal het betekenen voor het Base netwerk? Coinbase overweegt lancering van token op Base Base, het op Ethereum (ETH) gebaseerde Layer-2 (L2) netwerk van Coinbase, kan binnenkort mogelijk een eigen token lanceren. Dit meldde de maker van Base, Jesse Pollak, tijdens de BaseCamp conferentie. Base liet weten dat de nieuwe token decentralisatie ondersteunt en de mogelijkheid voor ontwikkelaars kan uitbreiden. Toch is er nog niet veel zeker over de token. In een rapport meldde Base het volgende: “We bevinden ons nog in de beginfase van onze verkenning en hebben nog geen details te melden over de timing, het ontwerp of de governance.” Base is een op Ethereum gebaseerde L2 blockchain die is ontwikkeld door Coinbase. De blockchain verwerkt transacties offchain om ze vervolgens op Ethereum af te handelen. Het netwerk werd in 2023 gelanceerd en is één van de meest gebruikte L2’s. Waarom wil Base een eigen token lanceren? Oorspronkelijk is Base gelanceerd zonder native token. De plannen om nu wel een native token te lanceren, zijn een bijzondere verschuiving ten opzichte van eerder plannen. In november 2024 liet Pollak nog weten op X dat er geen plannen waren voor een Base token: and finally: there are no plans for a @base network token. we are focused on building. and we want to solve real problems that let you build better. and I want your feedback on what we can be doing better. — jesse.base.eth (@jessepollak) November 30, 2024 In dezelfde thread liet Pollak weten dat Base zich eerst wilde richten op het ‘oplossen van echte problemen’. Hierdoor lijkt de mogelijke lancering van een token meer een evolutie van het netwerk te zijn. De mogelijkheid om een token te lanceren laat zien dat Base zich zover heeft ontwikkeld dat ze klaar zijn om een token te lanceren. Het is een goed teken voor de ontwikkeling van het netwerk. Lancering van een bridge tussen Base en Solana Tijdens het BaseCamp event kondigde Pollak ook de lancering van een bridge tussen Base en Solana aan. Een bridge is een manier om activa tussen twee blockchains te verplaatsen. Het is dus een soort brug om je cryptocurrency’s te verplaatsen. Pollak liet hier weten dat Base ontworpen is als ‘brug, geen eiland’. Hij wil het hele ecosysteem versterken door Base open en interoperabel te maken. Zo liet hij tijdens de conferentie weten: “Om een betere wereldeconomie te laten functioneren, moeten we ervoor zorgen dat het interoperabel en verboden is.” Een bridge tussen twee blockchains is erg belangrijke voor de verdere ontwikkeling van het crypto-ecosysteem. Door meer samenwerking tussen blockchains mogelijk te maken, is bredere adoptie van de markt makkelijker. Grote crypto exchange met veel crypto's Coinbase - trade meer dan 250 crypto’s Een van ‘s werelds grootste crypto exchanges Standaard commissie bij trades Ingebouwde wallet Coinbase review Nu naar Coinbase Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering.

Het bericht Coinbase overweegt om eigen token te lanceren op Base blockchain is geschreven door Marijn van Leeuwen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

Coinstats2025/09/16 19:35
Crypto.news2025/06/23 14:08
Coinstats2025/09/16 19:43
