Coinbase Pushes DeFi Forward With New USDC Lending

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/19 02:30
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00202-1.79%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00084-44.37%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002535+2.50%

Some early allocations are showing yields above 10%, a significant jump from what the exchange typically offers on stablecoin deposits.

The product runs on Base, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network, and integrates with Morpho, a lending protocol backed by Coinbase Ventures. Funds are placed into curated vaults managed by Steakhouse Financial, which automatically route liquidity across different pools. Once deposited, users begin accruing yield immediately, with withdrawals available depending on pool conditions.

This setup contrasts sharply with “USDC Rewards,” Coinbase’s loyalty program that pays around 4% APY and is funded internally by the exchange. The new approach instead channels capital into DeFi markets, exposing customers to onchain activity while aiming to keep the process simple inside the Coinbase app.

Access is gradually opening to users in the U.S. (except New York), as well as Bermuda, Hong Kong, the UAE, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Korea, and the Philippines. Coinbase says the launch is part of its broader goal to make onchain participation feel as accessible as traditional fintech platforms.

READ MORE:

How This Investor Turned $1,000 Into $1 Million With Altcoins

The initiative follows a string of stablecoin-focused projects. Earlier this year Coinbase increased the borrowing limit on its Bitcoin-backed onchain loans through Morpho to $1 million. It also revived its Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund, designed to expand liquidity across decentralized protocols.

By pairing familiar interfaces with higher-yielding DeFi strategies, Coinbase is positioning USDC at the heart of its effort to bring mainstream users into the onchain economy.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Coinbase Pushes DeFi Forward With New USDC Lending appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 offers 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — analysts say it’s the clearest 1000% ROI play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0473--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 02:09
Partager
Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0473--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08866+2.28%
Wink
LIKE$0.00983-4.22%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Partager
The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The post The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s application for a multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) as part of its efforts to expedite the approval process for crypto funds. SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Including XRP, Solana, and Cardano Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on Wednesday via social media platform X. Mintzberg stated that GDLC will be the first multi-cryptoasset ETP to be traded on the market. The fund offers investment opportunities in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale’s official website, the fund has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and over $915 million in total assets under management. The SEC previously postponed the filing in July and began reviewing its conversion to trade on NYSE Arca. On the same day, the SEC also approved “expedited” public listing standards for crypto ETF issuers. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that this step would provide investors with more options and lower barriers to accessing digital asset products. According to experts, this decision could lead to the launch of more than 100 new crypto ETFs in the next 12 months. Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that this could be a critical turning point for the crypto market, noting that previous similar regulations have tripled ETF launches. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-sec-finally-approves-investment-giant-grayscales-multi-crypto-fund-what-altcoins-does-the-fund-contain-here-are-the-details/
Union
U$0.013743-1.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08866+2.28%
Capverse
CAP$0.1569-0.84%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support