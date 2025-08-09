Coinbase Rolls out DEX Trading for Millions of Assets With Built-in Self-Custody

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 07:30
U
U$0.02082-0.09%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005592-5.98%
RWAX
APP$0.002661+0.07%

Coinbase is unleashing instant access to millions of onchain assets directly in its app, transforming U.S. crypto trading with seamless DEX integration, zero friction, and unprecedented market reach.

From 300 to Millions: Coinbase Opens the Floodgates With Built-in Base DEX Trading

Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 8, 2025, that it has begun rolling out decentralized exchange (DEX) trading directly within its app, enabling U.S. users—excluding those in New York state—to access millions of onchain assets. Chief executive Brian Armstrong stated on social media platform X:

The company also emphasized in its release: “Coinbase is now unlocking a new era of access, going from just 300 assets yesterday to millions before long, all tradable through the simple and familiar interface you already know.” The rollout will initially focus on Base-native tokens, including those from Virtuals AI Agents, Reserve Protocol DTFs, SoSoValue Indices, Auki Labs, and Super Champs, with more added in stages to ensure platform reliability.

The DEX integration includes a built-in self-custody wallet, removes the complexity of decentralized protocols, and covers network fees to make transactions more accessible. Users will be able to trade through DEXs such as Aerodrome and Uniswap without leaving the Coinbase app, while DEX aggregators will search across liquidity pools to secure the best available pricing.

To mitigate risk, Coinbase will block tokens flagged as malicious or fraudulent by trusted third-party vendors. Over the coming weeks, the platform will expand coverage to the full range of Base assets, followed by support for other networks starting with Solana, and eventually more international markets.

This initiative also introduces a new distribution model for token issuers. Projects launching on Base can connect with millions of Coinbase users within about an hour of being indexed, bypassing the delays of centralized exchange listings. While skeptics warn of the potential risks from unvetted tokens in a DEX environment, proponents argue that faster access to innovative projects strengthens the decentralized ecosystem and provides competitive advantages for early adopters.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 13:04
Partager
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
Waves
WAVES$1.4385+7.68%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02596-4.59%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:05
Partager
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2259-1.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.1565-3.63%
Partager
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion